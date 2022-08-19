Attack at Greensboro police headquarters highlights need for additional security, interim chief says

GREENSBORO — Nearly a year after a Greensboro police officer was attacked in the parking lot of police headquarters, the department is still in the process of upgrading security there.

“That was a brutal attack,” interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said at a news conference Friday. “It just brings to light the current climate and what (police officers are) dealing with.”

The suspect in the attack, 41-year-old Christopher Corey Moore, was killed after attacking Officer J.M. Chavez on Aug. 27, 2021. Chavez has fully recovered from his injuries, Biffle said.

Earlier this week, the Guilford County district attorney announced the three city police officers involved in the fatal shooting — Chavez, A.L. Dellinger and R.T. Brooks — were justified in using deadly force.

All three officers remained on administrative duty — standard procedure in officer-involved shootings — until District Attorney Avery Crump’s announcement this week.

Although security cameras caught Moore setting a police vehicle on fire before the attack on Chavez, the attack itself was out of the cameras’ view, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

However, additional security cameras, fencing, lighting and intercom systems are planned as part of security upgrades to the facility at 100 Police Plaza.

In April, the City Council approved more than $1.15 million from federal COVID-19 relief money to improve security at police facilities.

The city is still getting quotes to get the work done, "but we’re actively getting that work underway,” Biffle said.

The building will remain open to the public for such things as getting police reports, public fingerprinting or talking to investigators.

But the design of the building — it was built in 1954 — complicates some of the improvements.

“Our steps … they're quite steep. But then with the right of way of the sidewalk, we can't really get a ramp in,” Biffle said. “So there's a lot of considerations we have to take into account because we really want it to be accessible to all.”

Biffle hopes the additional security measures will be in place within a year.

“This doesn't only affect officers that work out of this building,” Biffle said. “It affects the civilian employees and it also affects the community that comes to the building to have services provided.”