Attorneys for Greensboro ask judge to curb public statements and document releases by lawyers for Marcus Smith family

Taylor said at last week's rally that Mayor Nancy Vaughan was speaking through the city's lawyers when they filed the brief objecting to the release of materials.

He said Vaughan, in effect, was saying "'I want them all shut up. I want everything that has been revealed in this case, all those depositions ... I want all of that secret.' Even though the city hasn't had the audacity to mark the redacted depositions in those cases as confidential."

"They're doing what they do in Guantanamo. They're taking public documents and designating them secret so that you can't comment on public documents," Taylor said.

Amanda Martin, general counsel for the N.C. Press Association, has not read the city's motion in its entirety so she could not comment on it. But she said that in general, "gag orders stopping the parties to litigation from speaking with the media are in general disfavored because of the strong interests of the First Amendment. However, courts can in limited circumstances issue very narrow orders addressing issues such as pretrial publicity and at least in theory those could be crafted narrowly enough not to offend the First Amendment."

The city's May 12 brief also outlines various comments made at City Council meetings by members of the public about the Smith case.