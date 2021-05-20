Attorneys for Greensboro ask judge to curb public statements and document releases by lawyers for Marcus Smith family

GREENSBORO — The city and lawyers for the family of a Black man who died while in police custody are locked in a legal dispute over whether the case should be discussed in public or restricted under a protective order.
The issue last week spilled into a public rally for Marcus Smith just after lawyers for the city filed a motion in federal court to sanction attorneys for Smith's family.
"They're trying to shut all of us up," attorney Flint Taylor said at a May 13 rally that included Smith's family, other attorneys involved in the case and many members of the Greensboro activist community.
Smith's death has become a flashpoint for local activists who say it's no different than the case of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in Minneapolis by a police officer who placed a knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.
Smith died on Sept. 8, 2018, after Greensboro police hogtied him by binding his feet to his hands behind his back on a downtown street.
Smith's mother and father have sued the city, eight police officers and two Guilford County paramedics for wrongful death in the case in federal court.
For much of 2021, the Smith family's lawyers have been questioning city officials and police officers in pre-trial depositions.
Some of those depositions have made it into the hands of local independent journalist Ian McDowell, who has reviewed and reported on them in The Assembly, a website that covers North Carolina news.
In an additional brief filed Monday in federal court, the city says that the Smith lawyers violated a 2020 protective order that essentially puts all of the case's documents under seal to the public.
But the Smith family lawyers, including national civil rights attorney Taylor, believe the protective order is limited and that many of the documents in the case are related to government business and are therefore public.
"They're trying to keep us from speaking the truth. And they're trying to keep us from responding to all the lies, the cover-up and the misrepresentations that are being made day after day for years, right up until yesterday," Taylor said at the rally.
In a brief filed May 12, the city asks a judge to investigate the release of materials related to the case and to "enter appropriate sanctions, contempt findings, or other relief," against the Smith legal team.
The later city brief criticizes Taylor's appearance at the May 13 rally as "unprofessional."
Taylor and the Smith legal team have not yet responded in court to the filings, but Taylor made it clear that he believes the right to free speech and the public interest are at the heart of any release of information from the case.
Taylor said at last week's rally that Mayor Nancy Vaughan was speaking through the city's lawyers when they filed the brief objecting to the release of materials.
He said Vaughan, in effect, was saying "'I want them all shut up. I want everything that has been revealed in this case, all those depositions ... I want all of that secret.' Even though the city hasn't had the audacity to mark the redacted depositions in those cases as confidential."
"They're doing what they do in Guantanamo. They're taking public documents and designating them secret so that you can't comment on public documents," Taylor said.
Amanda Martin, general counsel for the N.C. Press Association, has not read the city's motion in its entirety so she could not comment on it. But she said that in general, "gag orders stopping the parties to litigation from speaking with the media are in general disfavored because of the strong interests of the First Amendment. However, courts can in limited circumstances issue very narrow orders addressing issues such as pretrial publicity and at least in theory those could be crafted narrowly enough not to offend the First Amendment."
The city's May 12 brief also outlines various comments made at City Council meetings by members of the public about the Smith case.
It includes references to activists Lewis Pitts and Hester Petty, who have spoken about aspects of the Smith case before the council.
"There is more evidence that Ms. Petty is working in conjunction with Plaintiff’s counsel to generate pretrial publicity about this case," the city says in the motion, which includes screenshots of Petty and Pitts speaking at council meetings.
Taylor said that by referring to Pitts, Petty and others, the city is making an active effort to intimidate residents to stop referring to public documents.
"They're trying to chill our right to speak," Taylor said.
Taylor has been the lead attorney in the lawsuit since it was filed in spring 2019, several months after Smith's death.
On the night of Sept. 8, 2018, an agitated Smith approached officers who were working a downtown festival and asked for their help.
The 38-year-old agreed to sit in a patrol car before being taken to a hospital, but he became severely disturbed and started hitting the door window. When police opened the door, they placed him on the ground, binding his hands and feet behind his back.
Within several minutes, Smith became quiet and stopped breathing.
He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
A state medical examiner said that Smith died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors. Among them: "prone restraint" at the hands of police, cardiovascular disease and drugs and alcohol in his system.
The autopsy report concluded that Smith's death was a homicide.
In April, the Smith family released findings from an outside medical examiner that concluded the excessive force placed on Smith's body caused by the way he was restrained led to his death.
