Back on track: Historic Southern Railway depot gets new lease on life with agreement

GREENSBORO — An important piece of city history is being saved under an agreement announced Monday.

The North Carolina Railroad Company said it will purchase the 123-year-old Southern Railway Passenger Depot for preservation and redevelopment. The building at 400 S. Elm St. is currently owned by Norfolk Southern Railway.

It sits across railroad tracks from the renovated Cascade Saloon, which was built in 1895.

A news release from North Carolina Railroad didn’t include the price or exact details of the agreement, but Ginny Horne said the deal is expected to close Aug. 12. Horne is with Eckel & Vaughan, a public relations firm North Carolina Railroad hired to make the announcement.

“The North Carolina Railroad Company is proud to play a part in preserving and revitalizing this historic landmark,” Carl Warren, the railroad’s president and CEO, said in the release.

The North Carolina Railroad Co. is a private corporation with 100% of the stock owned by the state of North Carolina, according to its website. It was chartered in 1849 for the purpose of economic development and owns a 317-mile rail corridor across 16 counties.

While the railroad company will own the site, it is partnering with the city, the Preservation Greensboro Development Fund and Downtown Greensboro Inc. in the project. Horne said the partnership is to ensure the refurbishment will be “useful to the city, to the community and fits with the aesthetic of downtown — that we're acknowledging the historical significance of the property.”

“We’ve been in conversation with the railroad for a long time,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “Working with NCRR and Preservation Greensboro, we foresee another renovation like the Cascade Saloon.”

The Cascade Saloon was renovated five years ago as office space and is owned through a partnership between The Christman Co. and Preservation Greensboro Inc.

“The depot has been on the radar of Preservation Greensboro for many, many years,” said Benjamin Briggs, the organization's executive director.

The building is in a downtown district listed on the National Register of Historic Places, making it eligible for federal and state historic-preservation tax credits.

“I get so many comments about empty storefronts,” said Zack Methany, president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc. “So their purchase of this building is going to be a tremendous asset for downtown Greensboro.

"We want to help them in any capacity we can.”

The structure features granite trim harvested from Mount Airy and what was a new type of brick in the late 1800s. The brick was highly pressurized and had a very smooth and dense composition, Briggs said.

“It was incredibly durable,” he said, adding the building is in much better shape than the Cascade Saloon was before it was rehabilitated.

“Its maintenance has not kept up with its needs through the years,” Briggs said of the depot.

The building, which has been vacant for several years, also has modifications to its windows and its roofline was flattened. It was designed as a three-story building in the Richardsonian Romanesque style. It originally had dormer windows topped with finials, a projecting canopy, a clay tile roof and a prominent three-story turret overlooking the intersection of Elm Street and Smother’s Place.

“It had a very spectacular roofline of clay tile that was almost château-esque,” Briggs explained. “It had a conical tower on a rounded corner of the building that still stands today.”

The building underwent a Neoclassical makeover after the station was replaced by the Galyon Depot on West Washington Street in 1927, according to the news release. After that it was used as office space by Southern Railway and its successor Norfolk Southern Railway for many years.

“The opportunity is there to return it to being a wonderful landmark for South Elm Street and … a central point to our downtown Greensboro National Register Historic District,” Briggs said.

Railroads arrived in the city in the 1850s and helped Greensboro earn the moniker “Gate City” because it was a hub for statewide rail service.