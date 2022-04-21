Back to the drawing board: Low response to Guilford County disparity study leaves commissioners seeking better outreach

HIGH POINT — In its continuing quest to hire more minority- and female-owned businesses, Guilford County is having trouble getting feedback on how to accomplish this.

During an update on the county’s disparity study at Thursday night’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners, members expressed concern that not enough people have participated.

Cynthia Barnes, the county’s Minority/Women Business Enterprise director, said three virtual public sessions were conducted — but only 30 people participated. That’s after 8,907 businesses were contacted by email seven times, plus 2,400 businesses in the county’s own databases.

“We suspect because those took place before the Christmas holiday, that may not have been the best and optimal time to get the amount of response that we had initially anticipated,” Barnes said.

The county has received 162 completed surveys and the consultant, Atlanta-based Griffin & Strong, has held two telephone focus groups because of pandemic-related social distancing, Barnes said.

Eight people participated in the first session, and only one person participated in the second one.

A third focus group is scheduled for next week.

That’s after a year into the two-year study, which is costing the county close to $300,000, according to Barnes.

Those low numbers bothered Commissioner J. Carlvena Foster.

“So how relevant do you think the data that you're gathering is going to be through this process with such low participation?” she asked.

Barnes admitted she didn't "feel as comfortable with the responses."

“It's a very small percentage," she said, "and one response can have a dramatic effect on what the percentage and the outcome says."

Foster wasn't the only commissioner concerned about the lack of respondents.

“Whenever your sample size is that small, the end result of this study is going to be skewed one way or another,” Commissioner James Upchurch said.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, a Democrat who chairs the Board of Commissioners, had this suggestion: Call him.

“If (the consultants) did call me, I could get 100 — especially African-American businesses — in there tomorrow night,” Alston said. “A lot of organizations out there are interested in this disparity study because they have been left out.

“We want to get what we paid for.”

Foster, who chaired the meeting, asked Barnes to come back with a revised update and recommendation for the study.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

