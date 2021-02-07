Biden deportation moratorium blocked. What does it mean for 2 immigrants with Greensboro ties in sanctuary?

The moratorium affects mostly Latino individuals in the final stages of their immigration cases who face an order of removal, Kate Evans, a Duke University law professor and director of the school's Immigrant Rights Clinic, told The N&O.

Evans expects strong challenges to the Texas judge's ruling, but said the injunction does make people facing orders of removal more vulnerable as the case works its way through the courts.

Other Biden administration changes, however, remain that could help those in sanctuary and others stay in the country or not face prosecution. One shifts immigration enforcement toward people who committed felonies or have engaged in terrorism.

Chicas, Tobar Ortega and Jiménez were among a small movement in North Carolina and across the nation sheltered by religious groups as the Trump administration made it harder for people to get deportation delays and work permits.

For most of 2018, Jiménez and Tobar Ortega were two of six such immigrants in North Carolina. Some, like Rosa Ortez-Cruz in Chapel Hill, got their removal orders canceled, while others like Samuel Oliver-Bruno were arrested upon leaving sanctuary and deported.

'This nightmare that we're living'