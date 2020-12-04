Bipartisan health care panel is Cooper's pitch for consensus

Cooper said voters decided in November that they wanted divided state government. He said he's already had many conversations with Republican leaders since the election to try to avoid impasses like the one in 2019, in which a traditional two-year budget was never approved in part to differences on expansion.

“I believe that there is a real effort on the other side and from my office and some Democrats in the legislature to come at this from a different perspective," Cooper told the AP.

The council will finish its work by the end of January, when the General Assembly begins its session in earnest. The goal is to provide recommendations on where consensus is possible, or “at least some path forward that we can all agree to,” Duke-Margolis Center director Mark McClellan said.

The tentative agenda for Friday's virtual meeting was heavy with presentations on Medicaid and Medicaid expansion. But Cooper and McClellan were careful not to present the council as one seeking a predetermined outcome.

“All options are on the table for expanding health care access to people,” Cooper said.

The governor did mention interest by some in reforms to “certificate of need" laws for new medical facilities and in ways small businesses can seek affordable employee group health insurance.