Black Winston-Salem firefighters file discrimination suit

“Our lawsuit shines the light of truth on the bad apples and their misdeeds that are too often swept under the rug,” Penn said. “It also provides a forum for those of every race and background by which to stand on the side of fairness and equality.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neither Mayo nor City Manager Lee Garrity responded Friday to separate emails seeking their reaction to the lawsuit. City Attorney Angela Carmon said in an email that the city doesn't comment on pending litigation and would respond to the lawsuit “in the appropriate forum.”

Specifically, the lawsuit points to one instance last June in which Mayo directed a discrimination complaint to a chaplain instead of launching an investigation. The lawsuit also points to other examples in which Mayo did nothing to address the concerns of Black firefighters.

“Chief Mayo, when confronted with an instance when a noose was tied during a training class, directed that the person move to a different topic, specifically stating ‘Next topic’ rather than address the event,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit says Mayo has openly said that he is “tired of hearing about diversity.”