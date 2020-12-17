Boil water alert lifted for Forest Oaks neighborhood

GREENSBORO — Residents in the Forest Oaks area no longer have to boil water to protect from potential contamination after a water main broke earlier this week, the city said Thursday.

The boil water alert has been lifted after sampling and bacteriological testing confirmed that the water is safe for all uses, the city said in a news release.

A 16-inch water main off Twining Road broke Monday, which prompted the original boil water notice. A second break near the first on Wednesday morning extended the alert as repairs continued.

The city encourages anyone affected to thoroughly flush their water lines to bring fresh water into their building’s system.