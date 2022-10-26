Bus stop seating, park improvements among projects Greensboro residents voted for in city's participatory budgeting process

GREENSBORO — City residents voted to fully fund 20 projects and programs and partially funded two more during Greensboro's latest participatory budgeting cycle.

Participatory budgeting is a democratic process that allows residents 14 and older to decide how to spend up to $100,000 per City Council district. During this cycle, which ended Oct. 15, 2,118 residents voted.

This year’s winning projects included bus shelters, park improvements and two citywide projects. A project to install lily-pad style seating at 25 bus stops citywide received the most votes in every City Council district. Residents also decided to fund an environmental scan to identify historically significant neighborhoods and to deploy sign toppers that indicate a heritage community.

Residents had up to $100,000 to spend per City Council district. In cases where there was not enough money to fully fund a proposal, city staff evaluated whether the project could partially be completed. The following projects received the most votes in each district, and will be sent to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba for inclusion in the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget:

District 1

1. Bus stop seating — $5,000

2. Bus shelter at Randleman and Creek Ridge roads — $10,000

3. Teen Talk program at Glenwood Library or Recreation Center — $7,000

4. Glenwood Community Park improvements — $7,000

5. Heath Park motion-sensing water fountain — $10,000

6. Heritage community environmental scan — $5,000

7. Steelman Park improvements — $23,100

8. Woodlea Park improvements* — $32,900

Total: $100,000

*This represents a partial funding allotment. The project will be scaled back from the original scope.

District 2

1. Bus stop seating — $5,000

2. Smith Center Community Park improvements — $30,000

3. Heritage community environmental scan — $5,000

4. Woven Works Park water fountain — $10,000

5. Keeley Park adaptive bikes — $50,000

Total: $100,000

District 3

1. Bus stop seating — $5,000

2. Heritage community environmental scan — $5,000

3. Bus shelter at Greenbriar Road and Elm Street — $20,000

4. Lake Daniel Park feasibility study — $25,000

5. Lake Brandt kayak storage and kayaks — $25,000

6. Bog Garden benches — $11,000

Total: $91,000

District 4

1. Bus stop seating — $5,000

2. Lindell Road Park additions — $10,450

3. Ardmore Park motion-sensing water fountain — $10,000

4. Heritage Community environmental scan — $5,000

5. Sunset Hills Park shelter design — $66,000

Total: $96,450

District 5

1. Bus stop seating — $5,000

2. Bus shelters at Groometown Road and West Gate City Boulevard — $30,000

3. Heritage Community environmental scan — $5,000

4. Heritage sign toppers for Guilford College — New Garden Community — $5,000

5. Griffin Recreation Center solar charging station — $30,000

6. Leonard Recreation Center baseball field repairs* — $25,000

Total: $100,000

*This represents a partial funding allotment. The project will be scaled back from the original scope.

Residents are invited to celebrate the winning projects and honor participatory budget volunteers from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Plaza Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

The City Council will consider the participatory budget next spring. The fiscal year 2023-2024 budget goes into effect July 1, 2023. Visit www.pbgreensboro.com for more information on participatory budgeting.