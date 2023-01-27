Cameras might be used to catch school-zone speeders in Greensboro under proposed pilot program

GREENSBORO — The idea of using cameras to catch people speeding through school zones is again being floated by city officials.

City Council members agreed by consensus Thursday to seek state approval to allow a pilot program at an elementary, middle and high school. The cameras placed in school zones would snap photos of license tags belonging to speeding cars and send the owners tickets in the mail. The city did not specify which schools would be involved.

The city made a similar request to the General Assembly in 2021. However, as Mayor Nancy Vaughan recalled, the city later requested that the bill be pulled because of confusion over its details.

At Thursday's work session, Greensboro Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn said the most recent request to council was two-fold.

"The first thing is for camera enforcement in school zones, with the understanding that we would request the ability to recoup the cost of providing this program," she said.

That's a sore spot for the city, which installed 18 red-light cameras in 2001 to catch motorists speeding through busy intersections after the traffic light changed. The city deactivated the cameras in 2005 after a Guilford Superior Court judge ruled that Guilford County Schools was entitled to 90 percent of the proceeds from High Point’s red-light camera program. That ruling meant both cities would lose money after paying a contractor operating the red-light cameras.

The state Constitution requires that “clear proceeds” of fines, penalties and forfeitures collected in N.C. counties must go to local schools. An appellate court later affirmed the 90 percent figure, referring to a state statute that only allows a municipality to deduct up to 10 percent of the “clear proceeds” for collection costs.

If the city is successful in getting approval to recoup the cost of running the school-zone cameras, Cockburn said the city could "then explore whether or not a red-light camera program could be funded and operated in the same vein."

However, Chief Deputy City Attorney Anthony Baker cautioned that the funding provision stems from the state Constitution. "That's not something that the legislature is going to easily manage," he said. However, the school board could elect to pay for the cameras, Baker said.

City officials said the school district would get any profits from traffic fines collected under the school-zone camera program.

Red-light cameras and school-zone cameras "have demonstrated safety improvements that occurred when the camera systems are applied in the right intersections and in the right places," Cockburn said. "So we're very hopeful that this could move forward."

Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson said the program could have another benefit — helping investigators track suspects if a school shooting occurred. "That is another notch that would help us if we were (to have a school shooting), she said.

Other items the city may ask the General Assembly to address include:

• Authorizing a 25 mph speed limit on residential and local streets not already signed for a higher speed limit. The current statute sets this speed limit at 35 mph.

• Modifying state law to make it easier for the police chief to dispose of unclaimed firearms. Intergovernmental Relations Manager Latoya Caesar-Crawford said the Greensboro Police Department takes in between 1,200 and 1,500 firearms annually, and currently has 15,000 of these firearms in storage.

• Getting permission to have minor traffic accidents investigated by civilian employees, freeing up police officers to address more serious crimes or accidents.

• Making it easier for the city to be more transparent when issues involving police body-cam footage arise.

• Determining "chronic violators" of the city's public nuisance or overgrown vegetation ordinance on the basis of three violations in a rolling 12-month period, rather than a calendar year.

• Allowing broader inspections of an owner's rental properties if a complaint reveals the owner violated safety standards on one property.

• Increasing the allocation to the State Housing Fund to address affordable housing.

• Allowing reimbursement from the state for $47 million for improvements to the Gate City Corridor.

The City Council still must formally approve the requests at a future meeting.