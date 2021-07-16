Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election

Candidate filing ended at noon Friday for the Nov. 2 election. There is an Oct. 5 primary for some races where needed. Some elections, including Greensboro’s, are delayed this year because census data wasn’t ready in time to update district lines. Most other local governments don’t have districts and will still have elections. Here’s a look at who filed this week in Guilford County races. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent.