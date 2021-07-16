 Skip to main content
Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election
Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election

Candidate filing ended at noon Friday for the Nov. 2 election. There is an Oct. 5 primary for some races where needed. Some elections, including Greensboro’s, are delayed this year because census data wasn’t ready in time to update district lines. Most other local governments don’t have districts and will still have elections. Here’s a look at who filed this week in Guilford County races. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent.

Burlington mayor (2-year term)

Jim Butler, Burlington

Burlington City Council

Ronnie Wall, Burlington

Gibonsville Board of Aldermen

Irene Fanelli, Gibsonville

Jamestown mayor (2-year term)

Michael Young, Jamestown

Robert Edward Frederick, Jamestown

Jamestown council (2-year term)

Dave Cohen, Jamestown

Oak Ridge Town Council

Rachel Cowder, Oak Ridge

Stokesdale Town Council

Tonia Alisa Houk, Stokesdale

Mark Nadel, Stokesdale

Summerfield mayor (2-year term)

Tim Sessoms, Summerfield

