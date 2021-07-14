 Skip to main content
Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election
Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election

Candidate filing started July 2 for the Nov. 2 election. Some elections, including Greensboro’s, are delayed this year because census data wasn’t ready in time to update district lines. Most other local governments don’t have districts and will still have elections. Filing for those seats runs through noon Friday, July 16. Here’s a look at who filed this week in Guilford County races. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent.

Burlington mayor (2-year term)

Ian Baltutis, Burlington (i)

Walter Boyd, Burlington

Caleb J. Massey, Burlington

Donna Vanhook, Burlington

Burlington council

Charlie Beasley, Burlington

Dejuana Warren Bigelow, Graham

Bob Byrd, Burlington

Wendy Jordan, Burlington

Harold Owen, Burlington (i)

Jamestown council (2-year term)

Al Stewart, Jamestown

Kernersville Board of Aldermen (2-year term)

John Barrow, Kernersville

James (J.R.) Gorham, Kernersville

Michael P. Lischke, Kernersville

Sedalia council

Ophelia Jones, Sedalia (i)

Clarence A. Meachem Sr., Gibsonville (i)

Ed Piotrowski, Gibsonville

Stokesdale mayor

John Flynt, Stokesdale (i)

Summerfield council

John Doggett, Summerfield

Janelle Robinson, Summerfield

Whitsett council

Krish Parlikad, Whitsett

Sedgefield Sanitary District

(2-year term)

Bob Stout, Greensboro (i)

Richard G. Toomey, Greensboro (i)

