Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election

Candidate filing started July 2 for the Nov. 2 election. Some elections, including Greensboro’s, are delayed this year because census data wasn’t ready in time to update district lines. Most other local governments don’t have districts and will still have elections. Filing for those seats runs through noon Friday, July 16. Here’s a look at who filed this week in Guilford County races. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent.
Burlington mayor (2-year term)
Ian Baltutis, Burlington (i)
Walter Boyd, Burlington
Caleb J. Massey, Burlington
Donna Vanhook, Burlington
Burlington council
Charlie Beasley, Burlington
Dejuana Warren Bigelow, Graham
Bob Byrd, Burlington
Wendy Jordan, Burlington
Harold Owen, Burlington (i)
Jamestown council (2-year term)
Al Stewart, Jamestown
Kernersville Board of Aldermen (2-year term)
John Barrow, Kernersville
James (J.R.) Gorham, Kernersville
Michael P. Lischke, Kernersville
Sedalia council
Ophelia Jones, Sedalia (i)
Clarence A. Meachem Sr., Gibsonville (i)
Ed Piotrowski, Gibsonville
Stokesdale mayor
John Flynt, Stokesdale (i)
Summerfield council
John Doggett, Summerfield
Janelle Robinson, Summerfield
Whitsett council
Krish Parlikad, Whitsett
Sedgefield Sanitary District
(2-year term)
Bob Stout, Greensboro (i)
Richard G. Toomey, Greensboro (i)