Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election

Candidate filing started Friday for the Nov. 2 election. Some elections, including Greensboro's, are delayed this year because census data wasn't ready in time to update district lines. Most other local governments don't have districts and will still have elections. Filing for those seats runs through noon July 16. Here's a look at who has filed in Guilford County races. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent.
Jamestown Town Council (2-year term)
John L. Capes, Jamestown (i)
Rebecca Mann Rayborn, Jamestown (i)
Lawrence C. Straughn, Jamestown (i)
Summerfield Town Council
Teresa Winfree (Pegram) Perryman, Summerfield (i)
Whitsett Town Council
Lee (Monk) Greeson, Gibsonville (i)
Kernersville mayor (2-year term)
Jenny Fulton, Kernersville
Dawn Morgan, Kernersville (i)
Kernersville Board of Alderman (2-year term)
Kenny Crews, Kernersville (i)
Joe Pinnix, Kernersville (i)