Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election
Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election

Candidate filing started July 2 for the Nov. 2 election. Some elections, including Greensboro’s, are delayed this year because census data wasn’t ready in time to update district lines. Most other local governments don’t have districts and will still have elections. Filing for those seats runs through noon Friday, July 16. Here’s a look at who filed this week in Guilford County races. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent.

Gibsonville Board of Alderman

Paul Dean, Gibsonville

Jamestown council (2-year term)

Darren Myers, Jamestown

Stokesdale mayor

Mike Crawford, Stokesdale

Stokesdale council

Frank Bruno, Kernersville

Tim Jones, Stokesdale

Summerfield council

Greg Fox, Summerfield

