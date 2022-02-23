 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate filing period resumes Thursday for 2022 elections
Candidate filing period resumes Thursday for 2022 elections

GREENSBORO — The filing period to run for office resumes at 8 a.m. Thursday and ends at noon on March 4, according to a news release from Guilford County.

The filing period was suspended for two months after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court related to redistricting lawsuits.

Candidates who filed during the abbreviated period in December do not need to file again, according to the release. Candidates who wish to withdraw or change a previous December filing may do so.

Filing will be held at the Board of Elections in the Old Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., in Greensboro. Filing at the High Point Elections office will be by appointment only.

Filing for federal and judicial offices, and Guilford County district attorney must file in Raleigh at the Governor James. G. Martin Building, 4381 Trinity Road, at the state fairgrounds.

For more information, visit www.guilfordelections.org or call 336-641-3836.

