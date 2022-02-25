 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate filings for Friday, Feb. 25
Candidate filings for Friday, Feb. 25

Candidate filing for the 2022 election runs through noon on March 4.

Here’s a look at who filed Thursday or Friday to run in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) Republican.

Greensboro City Council

(nonpartisan)

Mayor

Nancy Vaughan, 1705 Westridge Road (i)

At-large

Hugh Holston, 4 Crawford Court

District 2

Cecile (CC) Crawford, 502 High St.

Guilford County District attorney

Avery Michelle Crump, 34 Ackland Drive, Greensboro (D) (i)

Clerk of Superior Court

Lu-Ann Wilkinson, 802 Chatfield Court, Jamestown (D)

Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins, 802 Ross Ave., Greensboro (D) (i)

Board of Commissioners District 7

Frankie T. Jones Jr., 4203 Cypress Grove Lane, Greensboro (D)

Board of Education District 2

Marc Ridgill, 5001 Galewood Drive, Liberty (R)

District 4

Linda Welborn, 4903 Warfield Drive, Greensboro (R) (i)

N.C. Senate District 26

Philip E. (Phil) Berger, 311 Pinewood Place, Eden (R) (i)

N.C. House

District 57

Ashton Clemmons, 1607 Beechtree Road, Greensboro (D) (i)

District 62

Brandon Gray, 6705 Brookbank Road, Oak Ridge (D)

U.S. House District 6

William (Bill) Schuch, 5815 Garden Village Court, C, Greensboro (R)

Robert Thomas, 120 Shady Spring Place, Durham (R)

Laura Pichardo, 8621 Old U.S. 29, Pelham (R)

