 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidate filings for Friday, March 4
0 Comments

Candidate filings for Friday, March 4

  • 0

Candidate filing for the 2022 election ended on Friday.

Here’s a look at who filed Friday for elected office in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; and (R) Republican.

Guilford County commissioners

At-large

Greg Drumright, 610 Pembroke Drive, Greensboro (D)

District 2

Stephen (Steve) Arnold, 1610 Bridges Drive, High Point (R)

Sheriff

William White, 7102 Destiny Jo Road, Pleasant Garden (R)

Greensboro City Council

At-large

Marikay Abuzuaiter, 3601 Brassfield Oaks Drive (i)

District 3

Bill Marshburn, 4693 Long Valley Road

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones play role in Ukraine War

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert