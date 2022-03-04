Candidate filings for Friday, March 4

Candidate filing for the 2022 election ended on Friday.
Here’s a look at who filed Friday for elected office in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; and (R) Republican.
Guilford County commissioners
At-large
Greg Drumright, 610 Pembroke Drive, Greensboro (D)
District 2
Stephen (Steve) Arnold, 1610 Bridges Drive, High Point (R)
Sheriff
William White, 7102 Destiny Jo Road, Pleasant Garden (R)
Greensboro City Council
At-large
Marikay Abuzuaiter, 3601 Brassfield Oaks Drive (i)
District 3
Bill Marshburn, 4693 Long Valley Road