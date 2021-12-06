Candidate filings for March 8 election

Local candidate filing began Monday for the March 8 election and ends at noon Dec. 17. Here’s a look at who filed Monday in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) Republican.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners
At-large
Katie S. Cashion, 103 W. Greenway Drive N., Greensboro (D) (i)
District 1
Janie Carlvena Foster, P.O. Box 1172, High Point (D) (i)
District 2
Alan Wayne Perdue, 1484 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro (R) (i)
District 3
Derek Tyler Mobley, 6012 Crystal Spring Court, Greensboro (D)
George Sterling McClellan, 2806 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge (R)
Guilford County Board of Education
District 6
Khem Denise Irby, 1414-G Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro (D) (i)
Guilford County Sheriff
Danny Hugh Rogers, P.O. Box 7012, Greensboro (D) (i)
William Lee Queen, 8103 Hunting Cog Road, Oak Ridge (R)
Phillip Dwayne Byrd, 5910 Bartlett Drive, Greensboro (R)
Greensboro City Council (nonpartisan)
At-large
Linda Richardson Wilson, P.O. Box 38687
Catherine Crawford Rossabi, 109 Kemp Road East
Theresa Marie Furman, 412 N. Cedar St.
District 2
Portia LaJoy Shipman, 401 Bennett St.
LaToya Bernice Gathers, 1412-A Lankford St.
District 3
Charles Martin Roth, 27 Rosebay Lane