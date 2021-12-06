 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidate filings for March 8 election
0 Comments
top story

Candidate filings for March 8 election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local candidate filing began Monday for the March 8 election and ends at noon Dec. 17. Here’s a look at who filed Monday in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) Republican. 

Guilford County Board of Commissioners

At-large

Katie S. Cashion, 103 W. Greenway Drive N., Greensboro (D) (i)

District 1

Janie Carlvena Foster, P.O. Box 1172, High Point (D) (i) 

District 2

Alan Wayne Perdue, 1484 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro (R) (i) 

District 3

Derek Tyler Mobley, 6012 Crystal Spring Court, Greensboro (D)

George Sterling McClellan, 2806 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge (R)

Guilford County Board of Education

District 6

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Khem Denise Irby, 1414-G Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro (D) (i) 

Guilford County Sheriff

Danny Hugh Rogers, P.O. Box 7012, Greensboro (D) (i) 

William Lee Queen, 8103 Hunting Cog Road, Oak Ridge (R)

Phillip Dwayne Byrd, 5910 Bartlett Drive, Greensboro (R)

Greensboro City Council (nonpartisan)

At-large

Linda Richardson Wilson, P.O. Box 38687 

Catherine Crawford Rossabi, 109 Kemp Road East 

Theresa Marie Furman, 412 N. Cedar St.

District 2

Portia LaJoy Shipman, 401 Bennett St.

LaToya Bernice Gathers, 1412-A Lankford St.

District 3

Charles Martin Roth, 27 Rosebay Lane

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commission: High Point needs fair housing program
Local Government

Commission: High Point needs fair housing program

The Human Relations Commission has unanimously recommended that the City Council establish a Fair Housing Assistance Program that would investigate complaints from residents about discrimination in housing practices and — if necessary — take cases to federal court.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert