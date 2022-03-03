 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate filings for Thursday, March 3
Candidate filing for the 2022 election runs through noon today.

Here’s a look at who filed Thursday for elected office in Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; and (R) Republican.

Board of Commissioners

At-large

Alvin Robinson, 2139 Huffine Mill Rd., McLeansville (R)

District 3

Pat Tillman, 105 Homewood Ave., Greensboro (R)

District 7

Lisa McMillan, 201 N. Murrow Blvd., Greensboro (D)

Kenny Abbe, 5316 Solar Place, Greensboro (R)

Board of Education

At-large

Alan Sherouse, 204 Isabel St., Greensboro (D)

City Council

At-large

Melodi Fentress, 3630 Lewiston Rd., Greensboro

District 1

Sharon Hightower, 6 Belles Ct., Greensboro (i)

