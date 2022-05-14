Candidates vie for at-large seat on Guilford County Board of Commissioners

Unlike the 2018 election, incumbent Kay Cashion will not run unopposed for the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

In the Democratic primary Tuesday, voters will have a choice. The Rev. Greg Drumwright also is running for the at-large seat.

Former District 4 commissioner Alan Branson and Alvin Robinson, a former firefighter, will face off in the Republican primary.

Cashion has served as a commissioner since replacing Jeff Thigpen after voters picked him to become the register of deeds in the 2004 election. When Thigpen had to resign his District 6 seat, the board appointed Cashion, then age 70, to fill the term.

"I'm not done yet," Cashion said recently, noting her involvement in initiatives ranging from intervention services for youth to public safety issues.

"I love working across the county with different groups," she said. "I grew up on a tobacco farm. I know what hard work is."

Cashion is well known in the community for her volunteer work and civic involvement and her commitment to the arts.

In addition to being a strong supporter of public education, she said she also is proud of her work for economic development.

"We're just on a roll in Guilford County," Cashion said. "We're going to have a lot of work to do. I have the time, the energy, the experience and the enthusiasm. I don't have a learning curve to go through."

Drumwright, who narrowly lost his race for a school board seat in Guilford County in 2018, said people encouraged him to run for this office.

Drumwright, 42, said people have told him it's time for a change, noting that the county's demographics have changed during the past two decades. He said he would become the county's first at-large commissioner of color if elected.

"My opponent has been in office 18 years. She's done good work," Drumwright said. "The people deserve a choice."

A pivotal moment in Drumwright's decision to run for office, he said, came while working from home just before the start of the filing period. PBS was airing Fannie Lou Hamer's story, including a mention of how her work for equity prompted a decision to run for office.

"For me, it's not just civic duty. It is a spiritual thing for me to run this race," he said. "There should be diversity as a choice by all people — not by just a district."

Ordained at age 21, Drumwright has served as senior pastor of the Citadel Church & Campus Ministries since its founding in 2003. He graduated from N.C. A&T before earning his master's in divinity at Wake Forest University.

He also is a gospel singer, musician, educator, political activist and organizer of Justice 4 the Next Generation.

Drumwright made headlines for a march to the polls in Graham in Alamance County on Oct. 31, 2020, to coincide with the last day that North Carolinians could register to vote in the 2020 election. According to media reports, local authorities told participants to clear the road then deployed pepper spray on the crowd, which included children.

Drumwright, other activists and a local journalist were among those arrested that day. Drumwright has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal after being found guilty by a judge in September 2021 of misdemeanor charges of failing to disperse at law enforcement's command and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

His work has also garnered praise at the national and state level. In December 2020, he received the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights’ Frank R. Parker Award, a national commendation. In 2018, Gov. Roy Cooper conferred the Old North State Award upon him for more than 20 years of community work and appointed him to serve on the NC Courts Commission as the only non-attorney/non-legislative representative.

Drumwright said he hopes voters will recognize that his work for equity shows he is someone who "will be a fair advocate for all."

In the Republican primary, voters will choose between Alan Branson and Alvin Robinson for the at-large seat.

Branson, 55, has name recognition because he has previously served as a commissioner in the District 4 seat for two terms. He narrowly lost that seat in 2020 and contested the results for several weeks before conceding to Mary Beth Murphy, a Democrat.

"I wanted to run for a third term," Branson said recently about why he chose to run for the at-large seat.

Although he said a lot of people asked him to consider running for a state position, he wanted to be able to help his wife with the family's trucking company, Stout Trucking Co.

As a third-generation business owner, Branson said he's concerned about the rising cost of doing business, community safety and economic development for future generations.

Recently, Branson filed a complaint that alleges the county’s promotion of the $1.7 billion school bond package and the quarter-cent sales tax referendums is illegal. Both are on Tuesday's ballot. Branson, who has served previously as vice chairman and chairman on the Board of Commissioners, said he strives to be fiscally conservative with taxpayers' money.

"I've been through the budget process," he said about his experiences and the projects he helped shepherd as a commissioner.

Branson noted recent capital projects that gained approval during his time as a commissioner, such as a behavioral health complex and a new animal shelter.

"We were able to push some things over the finish line," he said. "We're not perfect by any means but there are a lot of golden opportunities.

Branson's opponent in the primary, Robinson, 41, is a newcomer to politics with most of his career thus far spent as a first responder in the community.

Before December 2021, Robinson said he worked nearly 19 years as a full-time firefighter for the city of Greensboro, where he rose to the rank of fire captain. In that capacity, he said he gained supervisory and leadership experience as a fire inspector, fire investigator, public educator, and as a company officer on a fire engine.

During the latter eight years with the fire department, Robinson said he also served as a part-time deputy with Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Both of those jobs came to a halt, he said, because he would not comply with COVID-19 requirements to continue employment and his religious exemptions were not accepted.

"Even though these governmental bodies discriminated and fired me, I am still willing to serve my community and to do so in a way that will remind our local elected officials, namely the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, that the government is not, nor will ever be God!" he said on his campaign website.

Robinson said he is running for office because he wants to "restore truth and righteousness to leadership in the community."

The idea of running for office, he said, isn't new and his decision came through much prayer and counsel from fellow Christians involved in politics. He looked at the possibility of running for state offices as well.

"I think I can make the biggest impact close to home," Robinson said.

He hopes voters will take time to inform themselves about a candidate's values before making a decision at the polls. He said his Christian convictions guide him "through devotion to God and dedication to hard work and study."

Robinson said he wants to focus on knowing the needs of the community and addressing those concerns. He also said his longtime experience as a first responder has honed his skills to make decisions under pressure.

"First and foremost, my allegiance is to Christ," Robinson said. "If we are going to return to a blessed nation, we need to first turn to God and honor him, including the way we vote."