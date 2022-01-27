Carolyn Coleman, Guilford County commissioner and civil rights activist, has died

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman has died, Melvin “Skip” Alston, the board’s chairman, confirmed Thursday morning.

Coleman was a Democrat who represented District 7. She lived in Pleasant Garden and is the mother of one son, Carlton, according to her profile at NAACP.org

"We mourn the death of Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman," said a post on the Facebook account of the Guilford County Democratic Party. "She was a rock, a civil rights leader, and a friend of the people of Guilford County."

Coleman was a native of Savannah, Georgia, where she graduated from Savannah State College, according to NAACP.org. She held a bachelor of science degree with a major in history and a minor in economics and sociology and a master of science degree in adult education from N.C. A&T State University.