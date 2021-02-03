Cartoon depicts NC's Black lieutenant governor, who's from Greensboro, and other Republicans as KKK members

In a meeting last week, which inspired Tuesday's cartoon, some of the board's GOP members said systemic racism does not exist. Others said acknowledging racism would undermine the message that the U.S. is the greatest country in the world.

The News & Observer reported that during the meeting, Robinson said systemic racism doesn't exist and pointed to the fact that he, a Black man, was just elected lieutenant governor.

"The system of government that we have in this nation is not systematically racist," Robinson said at the board meeting. "In fact, it is not racist at all."

He was contradicted by fellow board member James Ford, who is also Black and was named the North Carolina Teacher of the Year in 2014.

"There's hundreds of years plus legacy of actual laws, policies that are the systems that hold the present reality in place," Ford said at that meeting. "Racism lives not just from person to person but lives within those systems, and those laws, those customs, norms, practices etc. I just want to know if that's truly up for debate here."