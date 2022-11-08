Cashion wins the battle of veteran commissioners to keep her at-large seat

GREENSBORO — Incumbent Kay Cashion will keep the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, according to complete but unofficial results.

Cashion, a Democrat, had 57.9% of the votes to the 42.1% for former Commissioner Jerry Alan Branson, a Republican who served on the board for two terms representing District 4, including stints as vice chairman and chairman.

Cashion, when contacted at her home Tuesday night, said she was grateful for the voters' support and looks forward to continuing her work on a variety of initiatives.

"It's a wonderful vote of confidence and I'm very humbled," she said.

Cashion has served as a commissioner since replacing Jeff Thigpen after voters picked him to become the register of deeds in the 2004 election. When Thigpen had to resign his District 6 seat, the board appointed Cashion, then age 70, to fill the term.

"It's disappointing," Branson said when reached by telephone Tuesday night. "I was expecting the early voting numbers to be closer."

Branson said he was eager to learn more about where the Republican votes were lacking in this election.

"I will continue to fight the good fight," Branson said about continuing to closely watch how the county spends its bond money going forward.

On the nine-member board, there are three Democrats who have terms expiring in 2024: Board Chair Melvin "Skip" Alston, Carly Cooke and Mary Beth Murphy.

A fourth Democrat — J. Carlvena Foster — ran unopposed this election.

Frankie T. Jones Jr., a Democrat, easily won his race Tuesday night for the District 7 seat with 79.5% of the votes over challenger Kenny Abbe, a Republican, with 20.6%. Jones was appointed to the seat earlier this year to fill the term of Carolyn Coleman, who died in January.

Republican James Upchurch's term for the District 6 seat will expire in 2024.

On Tuesday, two other Republicans won their races for district seats. In District 2, incumbent Alan Perdue had 60.7% of the votes over Paul Meinhart, a Democrat, who had 39.3%.

In the race for the District 3 seat, Pat Tillman, a Republican and a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, received 51.7% of the votes to the 48.3% for Derek Mobley, a Democrat. Commissioner Justin Conrad did not seek reelection.