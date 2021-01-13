Chip Roth, former SBA adviser, files for council seat in District 3

GREENSBORO — Former Obama administration official and business consultant Chip Roth announced Wednesday that he is running for the District 3 seat on the Greensboro City Council.

If elected, Roth would replace Councilman Justin Outling, who is running for mayor.

The four-year terms for all nine City Council members expire at the end of this year so all seats will be open for election.

Roth said in a news release that he wants to create a "New Greensboro" where "Council leadership is focused on economic development and bringing opportunity for all."

His company, Roth & Associates, helps companies with capital and business development. His company represents NDH Capital and has also worked with N.C. A&T to connect it with a New York capital firm to help its goal of developing east Greensboro with low-interest financing.

Roth served in the Obama administration as a senior adviser for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He said his role helped with programs "that educate small businesses on the availability of start-up and operating capital from the federal government and to help communities recover from disasters."