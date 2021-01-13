Chip Roth, former SBA adviser, files for council seat in District 3

GREENSBORO — Former Obama administration official and business consultant Chip Roth announced Wednesday that he is running for the District 3 seat on the Greensboro City Council.
If elected, Roth would replace Councilman Justin Outling, who is running for mayor.
The four-year terms for all nine City Council members expire at the end of this year so all seats will be open for election.
Roth said in a news release that he wants to create a "New Greensboro" where "Council leadership is focused on economic development and bringing opportunity for all."
His company, Roth & Associates, helps companies with capital and business development. His company represents NDH Capital and has also worked with N.C. A&T to connect it with a New York capital firm to help its goal of developing east Greensboro with low-interest financing.
Roth served in the Obama administration as a senior adviser for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He said his role helped with programs "that educate small businesses on the availability of start-up and operating capital from the federal government and to help communities recover from disasters."
He also served under former Gov. Mike Easley as a member of the state Workforce Development Board and also on the Employment Security Commission.
"I will be the candidate best positioned to bring good jobs and economic opportunity for Greensboro workers and businesses," Roth said in the news release.
Roth is married to Denise Turner Roth, who was Greensboro's city manager from 2012 to 2014. She left that job when she was appointed as head of the General Services Administration under Obama.
This is Chip Roth's first run for public office.
