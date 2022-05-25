Chip Roth withdrawing from District 3 City Council race

GREENSBORO — Former Obama administration official and business consultant Chip Roth is withdrawing from the Greensboro City Council District 3 race due to health reasons.

Roth made the announcement in a prepared statement on Tuesday.

He came in second in last week's primary race behind former City Councilman Zack Matheny.

In the announcement, Roth said he had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"This is a critical time for me to focus on my physical and mental health rather than to commit my energy to pursuing public office," he wrote. "As much as I love Greensboro and want to contribute to building new opportunities for its residents, I know that my personal priorities must change now."

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Guilford County Board of Elections had not gotten official notice that Roth had withdrawn, according to Charlie Collicutt, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections.

If he gets the official notification soon, he'll be able to remove Roth's name from the ballot for the city's July 26 general election, Collicutt said in an email.

Under that scenario, Matheny would be the only name on the ballot for that race, even though a third person competed in the May 17 primary.

"There is no mechanism in the law for a replacement or for third place to move up with the timing as it is now – after primary election day, and before ballots get printed," Collicutt said.

Council races are nonpartisan. If it were a partisan race, depending on timing, there would be a way to fill a vacant nomination, Collicutt said.

Roth said in Tuesday's announcement that he is endorsing Matheny for the District 3 seat, which covers downtown.

Matheny left the council in 2015 to become president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc. At the time, he left to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. He had become one of downtown’s most vocal advocates and criticized the performance of DGI before being hired by the group’s board in mid-2015. Matheny said he has consulted with City Attorney Chuck Watts about the wisdom of serving and Watts said there’s no inherent conflict as long as Matheny avoids specific issues.

Roth's company, Roth & Associates, helps companies with capital and business development. He served in the Obama administration as a senior adviser for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He also served under former Gov. Mike Easley as a member of the state Workforce Development Board and also on the Employment Security Commission.