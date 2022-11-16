City Council OKs plans to house Greensboro's homeless despite reservations

GREENSBORO — With overnight temperatures forecast to fall below freezing each night this week, the City Council on Tuesday approved nearly $900,000 to provide winter emergency housing for homeless people.

It wasn’t without controversy, however, with audience and council members questioning several aspects of the plans.

“We don’t need to keep putting Band-Aids on serious situations regarding homelessness,” Scott Jones, director of Tiny House Community Development, told the council. “This is a serious amount of money that you're getting ready to approve for a short period of time for winter shelter.”

Jones and other speakers also criticized the two recipients — Greensboro Urban Ministry — which would receive $414,743 — and the Interactive Resource Center — which would receive $484,000.

The two nonprofits would work together to house individuals — many with serious health issues — at the Regency Inn. They would provide three meals a day, case management, site management and security there, said Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy.

Individually, GUM would arrange for motel rooms to house homeless families. And the IRC would provide case management, site management and security for the Safe Parking initiative and the Doorway Project. IRC also would continue opening a White Flag shelter for nights when the temperature falls to 25 degrees or below.

Safe Parking will provide an overnight parking area for about 50 people living in their cars. The Doorway Project will provide 30 heated structures called “pallet houses” to temporarily house the homeless.

These two previously approved projects would be housed at a parks and recreation facility in District 4, though city officials did not specify where.

City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said staff has reached out to residents in that neighborhood, but he did not want to name the location because “of the sensitivity and the vulnerability” of the homeless people who will stay there. “I’m just worried for their safety,” he said.

Addressing the council, Jones said homeless outreach specialists were prevented from meeting with their clients at the Regency Inn last winter. And the case management in this latest contract would duplicate what the members of the Guilford County Continuum of Care already are providing. That body is tasked with coordinating the community’s policies, strategies and activities toward ending homelessness.

Jones also noted the crime that occurred at the inn last winter, saying there were more than 78 calls for service in a four-month period.

Phillip Marsh of the GSOLab Foundation said he was concerned about the IRC being involved in security at the homeless facilities.

“They do not believe in having security or public safety around their facility because they feel that is an infringement on their clients,” Marsh told the council.

“Someone was raped on our property directly across the street from the IRC,” he said. “We have to call the police almost every day because the IRC also feels that if the incidents are not occurring on their property it’s not their concern,” he said.

“There are some issues with regards to public safety and security around these facilities,” Marsh said. “At a bare minimum, these need to be further mapped out so that you understand what the city is getting involved with as this moves forward.”

Kennedy defended the nonprofits. Regarding the crimes reported at the Regency Inn, “the majority of the calls … had to do with holdover residents who had been staying at it when it was a hotel, not shelter residents who were there for shelter stay,” she said.

As for the IRC, Kennedy said no agency has the ability to police individuals who are not on their property.

She said that Jones’ comments appeared contrary to his agency's actions. “We received 32 referrals from Tiny Houses for the Regency program this year,” she said.

Kennedy also noted GUM and the IRC were the only entities to respond to the city’s requests for proposals, which gave applicants a 10-day timeframe to respond.

Still, council members were wary.

“We should have explored this a lot more,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. “When you’re looking at the work that you’re trying to get done (with these contracts), you can’t respond in 10 days.”

Jaiyeoba said 10 days would be enough for agencies that do the type of work called for in the contracts.

“If this is a space you work in 24-7 … you know you are ready to do it because that’s what you do on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

He also pointed out that staff was driven “by a sense of urgency,” given the onset of winter and the council's previous direction to put a plan in place.

Kennedy said the contracts are needed to get people housed while the city works to get 175 permanent supportive housing units off the ground.

Councilman Zack Matheny disagreed.

“I think we can do better as a community and I don't think pallet homes or pallet shelters are the answer. I think we're wasting money on it,” he said. “There are other places that we could buy to actually house people today, and we’re not doing it.”

Answering a question from Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, Kennedy listed the per-day costs per individual as $10.08 for Safe Parking; $27.75 for the Doorway Project; and $92.89 for the Regency Inn.

“As you go up through the acuity levels and the need levels, the cost goes higher,” Kennedy said.

She estimated there are between 250 and 350 individuals that currently are without any type of housing. “These programs collectively would accommodate 250 individuals,” she said.

Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said the money was negligible considering the city’s overall $688 million budget.

“This is 0.0021 of our entire budget,” she said. “This is not a perfect process, but we have an obligation to get this done and get it done now.”

In the end, the council voted 6-1 to approve the GUM contract, with Matheny voting against it. On the IRC funding, the council voted 4-3 to approve that contract. Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, Matheny and Hightower voted against the contract.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Councilwoman Goldie Wells were not present at the meeting.

In other business the council:

• Authorized creating Home Repair GSO, a grant program that would be available to low-income households for essential repairs up to a $20,000 maximum. The money would come from city housing bonds and Community Development Block Grant funds.

• Allocated $5 million of the $30 million housing bond approved by voters in July to the Greensboro Housing Fund. The public-private loan fund is focused on building and preserving affordable housing in the city. The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has raised more than $20 million in private capital toward the $32.5 million goal for the fund.