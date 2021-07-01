 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City offers free parking vouchers for Greensboro Central Business District businesses to give to customers
0 Comments
top story

City offers free parking vouchers for Greensboro Central Business District businesses to give to customers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Restaurants and retail businesses in the Central Business District can get free parking vouchers from the city to give to their customers.

The "Deck Pass" program is an effort to help encourage continued economic recovery, the city said in a news release Thursday in announcing the program through the city's Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Deck Pass program provides free parking in five, city-operated parking decks until the end of the year. The first round of vouchers will be given July 12 to businesses who apply for them. Businesses can register at https://tinyurl.com/DeckPassGSO2021

These vouchers are good for up to two free hours of parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Parking decks are already free for the first hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, from 6-9 p.m. weekdays and from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, the city said. The vouchers may not be used for on-street metered parking.

Retail business and restaurants that participate in the City’s existing parking validation stamp program are eligible to receive the free vouchers. One Deck Pass voucher is allowed by customer, per parking event.

For more information, contact Greensboro Parking Enforcement Supervisor Walter Jordan at 336-430-3080 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The most massive dead star ever discovered is as big as the moon

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Cooper visits vaccine clinic in Lexington
Local Government

Cooper visits vaccine clinic in Lexington

“We need more people vaccinated to fully put this pandemic behind us, so we’re pulling out all the stops,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday in a news release. “Getting your shot is a win-win situation. Even if you don’t get the cash prize or scholarship, you’ll still protect yourself and your loved ones from a deadly virus.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News