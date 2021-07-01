City offers free parking vouchers for Greensboro Central Business District businesses to give to customers

GREENSBORO — Restaurants and retail businesses in the Central Business District can get free parking vouchers from the city to give to their customers.

The "Deck Pass" program is an effort to help encourage continued economic recovery, the city said in a news release Thursday in announcing the program through the city's Department of Transportation.

The Deck Pass program provides free parking in five, city-operated parking decks until the end of the year. The first round of vouchers will be given July 12 to businesses who apply for them. Businesses can register at https://tinyurl.com/DeckPassGSO2021.

These vouchers are good for up to two free hours of parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Parking decks are already free for the first hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, from 6-9 p.m. weekdays and from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, the city said. The vouchers may not be used for on-street metered parking.

Retail business and restaurants that participate in the City’s existing parking validation stamp program are eligible to receive the free vouchers. One Deck Pass voucher is allowed by customer, per parking event.

For more information, contact Greensboro Parking Enforcement Supervisor Walter Jordan at 336-430-3080 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov.