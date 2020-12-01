City to alter garbage and recycling routes for more than 10,000

GREENSBORO — Starting in March, you may need a new calendar to track the city's trash and recycling collection schedule.

The city's residential waste collection has operated on the same schedule for residents for more than 10 years. But during that time, the city has added 5,000 more customers or "collection points" for a total of 76,134.

City staffers have worked out a way to rebalance the work for the employees that collect that garbage and recycling from homes and apartments.

And beginning in March, the collection day for about 10,500 households will change, said Dale Wyrick, who manages field operations for the city. Wyrick told the Greensboro City Council at a work session Tuesday that each day, workers tackle routes that include 900-1,000 collection points. Typically, one driver in one truck handles the entire route. City workers handle 20 routes per day to get through all the city's collection points each week.

Wyrick said it's always disruptive when the city makes changes to garbage and recycling collection, and he and his staff will make a comprehensive effort to get the news to everyone affected.

