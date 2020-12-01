City to alter garbage and recycling routes for more than 10,000

GREENSBORO — Starting in March, you may need a new calendar to track the city's trash and recycling collection schedule.
The city's residential waste collection has operated on the same schedule for residents for more than 10 years. But during that time, the city has added 5,000 more customers or "collection points" for a total of 76,134.
City staffers have worked out a way to rebalance the work for the employees that collect that garbage and recycling from homes and apartments.
And beginning in March, the collection day for about 10,500 households will change, said Dale Wyrick, who manages field operations for the city. Wyrick told the Greensboro City Council at a work session Tuesday that each day, workers tackle routes that include 900-1,000 collection points. Typically, one driver in one truck handles the entire route. City workers handle 20 routes per day to get through all the city's collection points each week.
Wyrick said it's always disruptive when the city makes changes to garbage and recycling collection, and he and his staff will make a comprehensive effort to get the news to everyone affected.
Central to that is a mailing that will go to each household affected by the changes. That will be sent later when the city sets the exact date for changes to begin. Wyrick said the change depends on the city getting some equipment, which may cause a delay.
In addition to the mailing, Wyrick said the city will take other measures to let people know about the change, including an alert on the GSO Collects mobile app.
Wyrick said also that the Field Operations Division is considering a new program that will encourage residents to remove their trash and recycling bins from the street after city pickup on scheduled days.
Under the proposal, people who don't do that may be warned by a city staffer the next day about the new requirement. If the city is called back to the site, the resident could be fined.
City Council took no formal action on the proposal Tuesday, but several members agreed with Wyrick that some residents continually leave their trash bins on the street and it has become an ongoing problem for some neighborhoods.
Wyrick suggested a fine of $25 for the second citation and for each ongoing citation after that, but no formal program has been approved yet.
