City to invite more residents into the street repaving process

Before committing to the design, Cockburn said, the city was able to put down temporary tape and barriers that would give people an idea of what a permanent change might look like.

"The feedback came in kind of 50-50," she said. "Some people really liked it. Some people didn't like it. Some people had concerns about impact to parking. So this is one of the trade-offs. And one of the reasons we felt it was really important was to engage with the neighborhood where we were eliminating a handful of parking spaces."

The "pop-up" installation of bike lanes, which were ultimately installed only where there was enough room, helped the city make decisions it would not have otherwise made without the public's help. Or even criticism.

"We took some lessons from that to say, 'You know, we need to share what we're doing and make sure that people have an opportunity to have a discussion where there are trade-offs.'"

It's key to have those discussions "before we've made the investment," Cockburn said.

All the traffic data the city collects, Cockburn said, can lead planners in the wrong direction without first knowing how it affects residents.