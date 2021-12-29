City to invite more residents into the street repaving process

GREENSBORO — When it comes to city streets, everybody's got an opinion about how they should be designed, maintained and repaved.
And now Greensboro officials want to hear more of those opinions as they step into 2022's street resurfacing program.
The city is trying to become more "transparent" about a process that can be baffling for people who live and drive routinely on its streets.
The city wants more neighborhood involvement because the process of resurfacing streets has grown more complex as the city becomes more ambitious about diverse modes of transportation.
The Greensboro Department of Transportation has been working for years to beautify streets, make them safer for bikers and pedestrians and find ways to slow traffic beyond basic stop signs and crosswalks.
Transportation planners held a virtual meeting on Dec. 16 to get feedback on possible changes at Peach Orchard Drive, which is scheduled for resurfacing later next year.
The road, which is posted with a 25 mph speed limit, routinely sees cars that are clocked at 40 mph and above, something that has concerned neighbors for years, city planners told residents at that meeting.
Rather than go in with more strict traffic enforcement or other measures, the city came with suggestions that might slow down the traffic and make the road safer.
Changes could include "chicanes," which create a zig-zag kink to slow down drivers and "lateral shifts," which cause drivers to swerve a bit as they head down otherwise straight roads too quickly.
But before making a bureaucratic decision that might make traveling the road unpleasant for neighbors, the city wants to make temporary changes with plenty of neighborhood feedback.
"We're trying to give ourselves an opportunity to have these conversations before the changes get made," said Hanna Cockburn, the city's director of transportation, "and give folks an opportunity to weigh in. Because sometimes there are trade-offs."
Sometime early next year, after listening to those residents, the city will build some temporary changes to the road and get more feedback. Nothing permanent goes in until everyone who wants to give an opinion is heard, Cockburn said.
The city learned this collaborative process in one situation last year.
A resurfacing project on Spring Garden Street between Tate and Fulton streets included bicycle lanes that caused mixed reaction.
Before committing to the design, Cockburn said, the city was able to put down temporary tape and barriers that would give people an idea of what a permanent change might look like.
"The feedback came in kind of 50-50," she said. "Some people really liked it. Some people didn't like it. Some people had concerns about impact to parking. So this is one of the trade-offs. And one of the reasons we felt it was really important was to engage with the neighborhood where we were eliminating a handful of parking spaces."
The "pop-up" installation of bike lanes, which were ultimately installed only where there was enough room, helped the city make decisions it would not have otherwise made without the public's help. Or even criticism.
"We took some lessons from that to say, 'You know, we need to share what we're doing and make sure that people have an opportunity to have a discussion where there are trade-offs.'"
It's key to have those discussions "before we've made the investment," Cockburn said.
All the traffic data the city collects, Cockburn said, can lead planners in the wrong direction without first knowing how it affects residents.
The Dec. 16 meeting with residents around Peach Orchard Drive was the first such meeting the city has had, and there is also a follow-up survey of residents.
In the coming year, some 30 resurfacing projects are planned around the city. Roughly 20% of them could include bike lanes. Those changes, and any others that might be tough for residents to cope with, could be the subject of meetings.
Cockburn won't know just how many projects will take this level of involvement, but she said the staff is ready to go as deep as possible to make sure traffic changes are effective and, in the end, wanted by residents.
"We don't know that number quite yet," she said. "We've had the resurfacing list for a relatively short amount of time. So we'll start digging into that more and identifying the places where we know what the recommendations are, sharing that information, and then identifying places where we do need to have a discussion about trade-offs."
