Civil rights museum gets $2 million each from Greensboro, Guilford County to help with expansion plans

GREENSBORO — Guilford County commissioners agreed Tuesday night to kick in $2 million to help the International Civil Rights Center & Museum buy an adjacent building and parking lot.

By a 5-3 vote, the Board of Commissioners agreed to give the museum $1 million up front and $200,000 each year for the following five years. The money is to help purchase 2.2 acres adjacent to the building, including the former First Citizens Bank at South Elm and Market streets. The museum already has a contract on the five-story brick building.

Last week, Greensboro’s City Council also agreed to give $2 million to the museum to help purchase the property.

Museum officials have said the $10.25 million purchase is necessary to meet requirements allowing it to potentially become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

UNESCO stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and there are only 24 sites with this designation in the United States. Among them are the Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon.

To qualify, the museum must control the immediate environment of the building so it can “maintain the character and feel of the historic site at the time that the historic event took place,” said Will Harris, a principal scholar for the museum.

The museum site sits on what was the old F.W. Woolworth store, where four N.C. A&T students refused to leave a whites-only lunch counter until they were served. The months-long protest, which eventually succeeded, sparked similar sit-ins throughout the South.

Tuesday night’s vote fell along party lines, with Republican Commissioners Alan Perdue, James Upchurch and Justin Conrad voting against it. Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston did not participate since he is a co-founder of the nonprofit Sit-In Movement Inc., which made the museum possible, and sits on its board.

“For us to have this in our midst, in our city … in our county is significant,” Commissioner J. Carlvena Foster said. “It gives us national recognition.”

However, Upchurch said, while he considers the museum an asset to the community, “I don’t believe that taxpayers should be on the hook to purchasing buildings for nonprofits.”

Prior to the meeting, Harris told the News & Record: “We understand that it’s taxpayer money, and it’s taxpayer benefit that we’re offering, too. This is not a charitable request. This is an attempt to leverage what’s already here for the benefit of this community.”

The final motion in the virtual-only meeting included a few changes submitted by the museum earlier in the day that were not on the board’s public posting of supporting materials. Those changes were broadly discussed at the meeting, but few specific details were included.

The changes involved specific language for annual audits of the museum’s finances, conflict-of-interest statements, a county-appointed ex-officio member of the museum’s board and public access to the museum board’s meetings.

“We get a lot of sensitive support for the organization, and people want that kept confidential,” said John Swaine, the museum’s CEO, in addressing the nonprofit’s concern about holding public meetings.

