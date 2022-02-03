Coleman honored by fellow county commissioners one week after her death

GREENSBORO — Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who died suddenly last week, was honored Thursday by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting.
Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston read the resolution honoring Coleman hours after hundreds gathered with her family for a funeral service. Coleman, who had served on the board since 2002, died Jan. 26 at age 79.
Republicans and Democrats alike honored the late Democrat who was known for her life of advocating for civil rights and her work in minority affairs on a local, state and national level.
Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster, a Democrat, said Coleman "was a remarkable woman with determination and passion for what she was doing. I've only worked with her for seven years on this Board of Commissioners and she has been just phenomenal in her fight for the underserved, the underprivileged and for the constituents in District 7."
Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad said Coleman is known for her many accomplishments, but he saw the mischievous side of her as well.
"Carolyn was sneaky funny, and I think those of you that know her know that Carolyn was sneaky funny and you could get her going," Conrad said. "And she would just shake laughing at times. And I will miss that."
Carly Cooke, one of the newer Democratic commissioners elected in 2020, said she didn't know Coleman well, but she will remember her fondly.
"I didn't have a chance to build the deep relationships that many of you have. But what I did see of Commissioner Coleman in our short time together has only been validated and amplified by all who have shared their experiences and memories today at her service," Cooke said.
Alston said Coleman will be missed, "but she'll never ever be forgotten."
