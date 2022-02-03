Coleman honored by fellow county commissioners one week after her death

GREENSBORO — Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who died suddenly last week, was honored Thursday by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting.

Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston read the resolution honoring Coleman hours after hundreds gathered with her family for a funeral service. Coleman, who had served on the board since 2002, died Jan. 26 at age 79.

Republicans and Democrats alike honored the late Democrat who was known for her life of advocating for civil rights and her work in minority affairs on a local, state and national level.

Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster, a Democrat, said Coleman "was a remarkable woman with determination and passion for what she was doing. I've only worked with her for seven years on this Board of Commissioners and she has been just phenomenal in her fight for the underserved, the underprivileged and for the constituents in District 7."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad said Coleman is known for her many accomplishments, but he saw the mischievous side of her as well.