Come together: $10M project could help Guilford residents access social services

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is considering spending $10 million on a data integration project that could help residents navigate the myriad of social services offered in the county.

The money would be used to create a network that coordinates services offered by the county and other providers. The funding would come from the $104 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The project’s goal would be to holistically help the county’s most vulnerable populations, which often need multiple social services.

County commissioners learned more details of the proposal at a work session on Thursday.

“We received well over $50 million in requests from multiple different community agencies about case-management navigation,” County Manager Michael Halford told the board. “It is something needed with the community.”

Halford noted that the system would be modeled after ones already established in California and Texas.

Initially, the project would involve Say Yes Guilford, United Way of Greater Greensboro and Ready for School, Ready for Life.

However, Halford said about 40 people representing nonprofits, hospital systems and cities attended an initial design session in early August.

According to Assistant County Manager Jason Jones, once the county’s own integrated system is in place, more opportunities to partner with other entities could be sought, many of whom have their own systems.

Jones said he would anticipate the integrated system would have six different source systems. Those systems could include services for behavioral health, housing, substance use, justice and public safety, he said.

“This is kind of like seeding a snowball,” Jones said about adding services to the system. “Once you push it down the hill with some of these initial-use cases, it gets easier and easier as you go.”

Halford said once the integrated system is up and running, it could be used for other things, such as helping small businesses and entrepreneurs.

In looking over the list of projects recommended for funding, Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said: “I think there are lots of good projects, but this one I think is my personal top priority.”

Commissioner Alan Perdue questioned how the other communities’ systems measured success.

Jones said the system established in California’s Sonoma County, for instance, provided better insight into who was accessing what services and the cost to provide them. With that insight and collaboration, the county saw a 32% decrease in hospital costs and emergency department utilization, he said.

“Hopefully we’re going to be identifying opportunities throughout county operations where we’re creating more efficient and effective operations,” he said.

****

At their regular meeting later Thursday night, county commissioners approved a $607,390 economic development incentive grant for ImpactData. The digital infrastructure firm plans to invest $108.5 million to build a project at Gateway Research Park.

The 115,000-square-foot facility would include a data center, an innovation center owned and programmed by N.C. A&T and a lab dedicated to workforce training and community engagement.

Commissioners also heard an update on the monkeypox outbreak. County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said there were 188 cases in North Carolina as of Wednesday. And in the past three weeks, the county has identified 11 cases.