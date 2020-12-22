Commissioner Alan Branson concedes race to challenger Mary Beth Murphy

GREENSBORO — Republican Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, who lost his race against Democratic challenger Mary Beth Murphy by 72 votes, has conceded the race that he contested for several weeks after the Nov. 3 election.
Branson said Tuesday afternoon that after challenging more than 400 mail-in ballots in Guilford County with appeals to the Guilford County Board of Elections and the N.C. State Board of Elections, both of which were rejected, it's time to move on.
"Given the time constraints and burden of pursuing a stay in the Wake County Superior Court, I find it time to concede," he said in a written statement released around 1:30 p.m.
Branson said in an interview that he had to weigh the cost of pursuing legal challenges against the limits of serving as a Republican commissioner on a Democrat-dominated board. Democrats assumed a 6-3 majority after the Nov. 3 election. With Branson's concession, that number expands to a 7-2 majority.
In the end, he decided, "why would I want to be a part of it?"
Branson said, for example, he disagreed with the action taken by the board Thursday to accept the resignation of long-time County Manager Marty Lawing. The board voted 6-3 along party lines to accept Lawing's resignation.
"What they did last week to our Manager Marty Lawing was extremely poor leadership, especially over the holidays," Branson said.
The District 4 seat now goes to Democrat Murphy.
It's unclear at this time when she will be sworn in to the office.
Murphy was elected in a Democratic sweep of the board that had been dominated by Republicans for eight years.
She was ahead by 18 votes on election night until a full canvass showed that her lead had grown to 72 votes and that total became official.
The Guilford County Board of Elections says that Murphy won the race with 50.08% of the vote compared with 49.92% for Branson.
A two-term member of the board, Branson had served as chairman during his tenure.
A one-page statement Branson released Tuesday outlined his ongoing objections to the way the election was conducted.
After the votes were tallied, Branson demanded a full recount. After that, he appealed his objections to the county Board of Elections. When that was rejected by the board, Branson sent his appeal to the N.C. State Board of Elections, which dismissed the objection without hearing it Friday.
Branson said in his statement that absentee ballots amounted to a cheating opportunity for Democrats during the pandemic.
"I only lost during the Mail-In Absentee Ballots," Branson wrote. Of the 21,655 votes he received, Branson wrote, "it is amazing that we received that many votes in our district. I do feel that we need to have Photo ID to be shown when voting."
Branson said in the interview that he is not sure what he will do next in politics.
He works for his family's trucking company, Stout Trucking Co., and that and his family keep him plenty busy, said Branson, 54.
But he said he will be watching the U.S. Census results and how they affect political redistricting in the months ahead.
He said people who write and pass laws often don't understand what it's like to run a small business.
"That’s a niche that I’m familiar with," he said. "If I decide to use it going forward maybe we'll take another stab" at political office.
