Commissioner Alan Branson concedes race to challenger Mary Beth Murphy

The District 4 seat now goes to Democrat Murphy.

It's unclear at this time when she will be sworn in to the office.

Murphy was elected in a Democratic sweep of the board that had been dominated by Republicans for eight years.

She was ahead by 18 votes on election night until a full canvass showed that her lead had grown to 72 votes and that total became official.

The Guilford County Board of Elections says that Murphy won the race with 50.08% of the vote compared with 49.92% for Branson.

A two-term member of the board, Branson had served as chairman during his tenure.

A one-page statement Branson released Tuesday outlined his ongoing objections to the way the election was conducted.

After the votes were tallied, Branson demanded a full recount. After that, he appealed his objections to the county Board of Elections. When that was rejected by the board, Branson sent his appeal to the N.C. State Board of Elections, which dismissed the objection without hearing it Friday.

Branson said in his statement that absentee ballots amounted to a cheating opportunity for Democrats during the pandemic.