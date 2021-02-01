Confederate battle flag license plates won’t be issued or renewed in North Carolina, state's Department of Motor Vehicles says

Last summer, the state reported it had more than 2,500 active license plates that bore the SCV's Confederate flag emblem. As of Feb. 1, 2021, that number has increased to 3,015, according to NCDMV spokesman Steve Abbott.

Among nearly 200 specialty plates available in the state, the SCV plate costs drivers a $30 personalization fee and a required $10 plate fee.

The DMV's statement on its removal of the plate cites the ruling in the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans v. Faulkner, a 1998 court case in which SCV sued the state for recognition as a civic organization that qualified for the issuance of a specialty plates. The SCV won the case in a ruling upheld by the N.C. Court of Appeals, leading to the introduction of the Confederate battle flag plate.

In its statement, the NCDMV contends that it remains in accordance with the ruling, which it said does not extend to the actual contents of the specialty plate.