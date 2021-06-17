Cooper visits vaccine clinic in Lexington

LEXINGTON — As the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is promoting a new program meant to encourage people to get the shot.

He talked about the Your Shot at a Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings during a visit Thursday to a clinic at the Davidson County Health Department in Lexington. The health department there has administered 60,400 doses, the majority of the vaccinations across Davidson County, according to a news release.

Davidson County is 32% vaccinated through Wednesday, according to data compiled by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

By comparison, neighboring Randolph County is at 30% while Guilford and Forsyth counties are both at 44%.

Statewide, 41% of residents are fully vaccinated.

“We need more people vaccinated to fully put this pandemic behind us, so we’re pulling out all the stops,” Cooper said Thursday in a news release. “Getting your shot is a win-win situation. Even if you don’t get the cash prize or scholarship, you’ll still protect yourself and your loved ones from a deadly virus.”

Cooper announced last week that North Carolina would be holding four