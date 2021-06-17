 Skip to main content
Cooper visits vaccine clinic in Lexington
Cooper visits vaccine clinic in Lexington

LEXINGTON — As the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is promoting a new program meant to encourage people to get the shot.

He talked about the Your Shot at a Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings during a visit Thursday to a clinic at the Davidson County Health Department in Lexington. The health department there has administered 60,400 doses, the majority of the vaccinations across Davidson County, according to a news release.

Davidson County is 32% vaccinated through Wednesday, according to data compiled by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

By comparison, neighboring Randolph County is at 30% while Guilford and Forsyth counties are both at 44%.

Statewide, 41% of residents are fully vaccinated.

“We need more people vaccinated to fully put this pandemic behind us, so we’re pulling out all the stops,” Cooper said Thursday in a news release. “Getting your shot is a win-win situation. Even if you don’t get the cash prize or scholarship, you’ll still protect yourself and your loved ones from a deadly virus.”

Cooper announced last week that North Carolina would be holding four

$1 million cash drawings this summer for vaccinated adults along with four drawings of $125,000 in post-secondary education scholarships for those age 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated.

The first drawing will be next Wednesday, with future drawings every other Wednesday until Aug. 4.

Anyone who gets their first shot between June 10 and Aug. 4 will have their names entered in the drawing twice.

