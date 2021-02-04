 Skip to main content
County announces time and location of first food giveaway under COVID-19 relief
GREENSBORO — Guilford County will hold its first of 10 food giveaways on Saturday as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The first Guilford CARES Feeding the Community Food Drive will distribute 500 boxes of food from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Each box of food is designed to feed a family of four, according to a news release from Guilford County, and will include enough food for two weeks and include meat and fresh produce.

The county plans to distribute the food on following weeks at a variety of churches and nonprofit organizations that will be scheduled each week.

The program will distribute 5,000 boxes of food over 10 weeks under a program approved Dec. 14 by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. 

The commissioners set aside nearly $300,000 from federal funds received for this program. 

Guilford County will announce the next giveaway and distribution locations at www.healthyguilford.com.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

