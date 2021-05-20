County budget calls for $13.4 million in additional school spending

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's proposed budget for 2021-2022 includes $13.4 million in new spending for Guilford County Schools, the largest annual increase in over 20 years, County Manager Michael Halford said Thursday night.

Halford presented his annual budget, which would become effective July 1, at a regular business meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The overall budget of $671.4 million is a nearly 6% increase over the current year's budget, but does not call for an increase in the current tax rate of 73.05 cents per $100 of property valuation.

The school system would receive $226.1 million for operating and capital maintenance needs, Halford said. And while the county Board of Education decides how to spend the money, Halford said the county will suggest the schools spend $7.5 million of the increase for general operating expenses and salary increases and $5 million to increase teacher supplements.

The $671.4 million budget is funded through $401.6 million in property taxes, $100 million in sales taxes, $74 million in federal and state revenue and the rest from other funds, Halford said.