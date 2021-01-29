COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Brookdale locations in Guilford County, state report shows

COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at Brookdale Lawndale Park and Brookdale High Point, according to a state report released Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report added two Guilford County locations to its list of outbreaks in congregate living settings:

Brookdale Lawndale Park has had three staff members and 24 residents test positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, and one resident death.

Brookdale High Point has had five staff members and 26 residents test positive, and one resident death.

"Brookdale’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients, and associates. We are taking the COVID-19 situation extremely seriously as the health and well-being of our residents, patients and associates is our top priority," Heather Hunter, Brookdale's communications manager, said in an emailed statement Friday evening.

The report does not indicate dates of the positive results or deaths, and does not show whether either facility has any active cases of COVID-19.

However, Hunter said she could confirm both communities have current cases. The company does not release details about the numbers publicly, but shares the information with residents and families, she said.