'Crisis situation': Immediate action needed on mask mandate, Guilford County leader says, as omicron variant surges

And those mayors come from various political persuasions themselves, not all of which support masking as a solution to COVID-19.

In the meantime, Alston has another role as chairman of the Guilford County Board of Health — the Board of Commissioners under an alias. The health board has the power to enact a countywide mask mandate that covers all municipalities.

But, by law, the health board can only act after giving a 10-day notice.

The board on Monday scheduled a meeting for Jan. 13 but, Alston said, Cagle assures him she expects the COVID spike, fueled in part by the omicron variant, to reach new heights before the end of this week.

Ten days, he said, is too long to wait to take action.

“I would hope that we would put people before party and take politics out of it,” Alston said late Monday. “Go with the medical professionals that are working with these (patients) every day, taking them off ventilators because they are dying, stacking up their morgues, talking to families in the hallways because they don’t have beds. It’s a crisis situation.”

Cagle, Alston said, was also working the phones Monday, trying to move mayors to immediate action.