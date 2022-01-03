 Skip to main content
'Crisis situation': Immediate action needed on mask mandate, Guilford County leader says, as omicron variant surges
'Crisis situation': Immediate action needed on mask mandate, Guilford County leader says, as omicron variant surges

GREENSBORO — As COVID-19 cases surged dramatically, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston worked the phones Monday night trying to get Guilford County’s mayors to support an emergency mask mandate designed to blunt the virus’ spread.

Alston has reason to worry after a Zoom meeting Monday that included Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle.

Cagle, Alston said, was blunt about the COVID surge: Hospitalizations have reached “dire” levels.

Cagle took a rare step into the political world Monday, Alston said, and, for the first time since the pandemic began, asked the county’s mayors to support an immediate mask mandate.

Lines of cars for drive-thru COVID-19 test on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, stretched clear around Four Seasons Town Centre.

She told them that at one point last week, Cone had 90 COVID patients hospitalized. In three days, that number has more than doubled, to 193 patients, Alston said.

The crisis is immediate, the time to act is now, Alston said.

But he’s in a delicate position.

As chairman of the commissioners, Alston can make an emergency mask-mandate declaration that would cover the 20% or so of the county population that lives in unincorporated areas.

But he has only the power of persuasion when it comes to the 10 mayors who govern the county’s other 80% of the population.

And those mayors come from various political persuasions themselves, not all of which support masking as a solution to COVID-19.

In the meantime, Alston has another role as chairman of the Guilford County Board of Health — the Board of Commissioners under an alias. The health board has the power to enact a countywide mask mandate that covers all municipalities.

But, by law, the health board can only act after giving a 10-day notice.

The board on Monday scheduled a meeting for Jan. 13 but, Alston said, Cagle assures him she expects the COVID spike, fueled in part by the omicron variant, to reach new heights before the end of this week.

Ten days, he said, is too long to wait to take action.

“I would hope that we would put people before party and take politics out of it,” Alston said late Monday. “Go with the medical professionals that are working with these (patients) every day, taking them off ventilators because they are dying, stacking up their morgues, talking to families in the hallways because they don’t have beds. It’s a crisis situation.”

Cagle, Alston said, was also working the phones Monday, trying to move mayors to immediate action.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan could not be reached Monday night, but she has acted alone before. In spring 2020, as the pandemic began its first surge, Vaughan declared a state of emergency that included a citywide mask mandate.

That was later lifted as the Board of Health last summer declared its own countywide mandate.

It’s been less than two months since Guilford County lifted that mask mandate, after COVID-19 cases began a steady decline. The commissioners imposed that mask mandate in August as the delta variant caused the positive test rate to surpass 10%.

But with the omicron variant raging — and positive testing rates soaring — county officials have drafted the new mask mandate that could go into effect Jan. 13.

Alston said earlier action is needed, however, as the 14-day rate of positive COVID cases among those tested surpassed 19% on Sunday, according to county-reported figures. The number surpassed 10% on Dec. 24 and has risen steadily since then.

County statistics showed that the one-day positivity rate on Jan. 2 was more than 30%.

And officials are staring down a surge that is infecting even people who have been vaccinated and had booster shots.

Six commissioners, all Democrats, supported the first countywide mandate, which required people over 5 years old to wear masks in all enclosed public places and businesses. The two Republican members voted against the mandate in August. Then-Democratic Commissioner James Upchurch joined those Republicans to oppose the mandate.

Since then, Upchurch has switched to the Republican Party and will likely join commissioners Alan Perdue and Justin Conrad to oppose any new mandate.

Richard M. Barron's favorite stories of 2021

Richard M. Barron's top story of the year came when Toyota chose the undeveloped Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for a $1.3 billion battery plant. 

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

