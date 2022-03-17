Decisions, decisions: Guilford officials look to disperse $104 million in pandemic aid

GREENSBORO — Guilford County commissioners are eager to whittle down how they will spend $104 million allocated to the area from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The federal program is responsible for granting $1.9 trillion to COVID-19 relief and economic recovery, including $1.3 billion for North Carolina cities and towns.

Guilford County received 75 proposals on how to spend the $104 million after asking for ideas from residents. Those submissions, however, total more than twice that amount — $259 million.

At a retreat on Thursday, the Board of Commissioners heard a presentation detailing the submissions, as well results from a survey of county residents about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected them and where support is most needed.

Health care and education were at the top of residents’ concerns. Other priorities noted in the survey included small businesses, homelessness and safe drinking water.

Of the 75 funding submissions, applicants divided their ideas into “near-term” (projects ready to go or already underway) or “long-term” (projects intended to cause “ripple effects” that are more transformational and collaborative.)

Short-term projects would have to spend the money by Dec. 31, 2023; long-term projects have until Dec. 31, 2026.

There were 27 near-term submissions (totaling almost $74.5 million) and 48 long-term ideas (totaling slightly more than $184 million).

The request for submissions closed on Sunday and Tiffany Oliva, the county’s new Program and Fiscal Recovery Manager, said she’s still digging into the suggestions. The county, which she said is in the process of hiring two positions for her pandemic recovery team, still has to assess how the submissions align with the federal act’s rules.

County Manager Michael Halford noted that vetting the submissions will be important.

“It was a public health epidemic, so the public health, the emergency services, the emergency management — all of those things that make up county government — were on the frontlines of this,” Halford said. “These dollars are to make sure those systems are shored up for the next time something happens as well.”

The county already has used some of the money for broadband access and workforce development projects, as well as to hire Oliva.

According to Halford, the county also should look at how surrounding cities are using their portion of the American Rescue funding to ensure there is a cooperative nature in how the money is spent.

Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said she would like to see “generational kinds of investments … that have an opportunity to have a lasting impact on our community.”

Commissioner Carly Cooke agreed, but added that “there’s some things that maybe are more emergent.”

Oliva was hoping to bring commissioners more in-depth information on the near-term submissions by mid-May and long-term ones by early June.

However, commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said he wants that information sooner.

“It’s been a year now almost that we’ve gotten the first half of the $52 million, and we would get the next $52 million I guess in May or so,” Alston said. “Now is the time to act because there are needs out there.”

