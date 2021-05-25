Decisions, decisions: Guilford officials mull how to best spend millions in COVID-19 relief

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and City Council spent separate work sessions Tuesday afternoon finding out how little they know about ways they're going to spend the tens of millions of dollars that will soon flow into the community through the American Rescue Plan's COVID-19 relief funding.
After nearly two hours of presentations from experts at the state and national level, the commissioners discovered that determining how to allocate special relief money to such local needs as schools, housing and infrastructure could take months.
"This stuff is evolving. We don’t have good answers yet," said County Manager Michael Halford of the more than $104 million the county will receive through 2024. "It’s going to evolve over the summer.
"We’re not gonna know in a week or two weeks."
Almost every commissioner had an opinion and a suggestion, making clear just how complex the job of spending so much money will be.
Meanwhile, council members heard presentations from city budget officials about their opportunities and limitations in deciding how to spend more than $56 million coming to Greensboro.
While the city and the county will hold separate public meetings in the coming months, residents are already offering their suggestions.
Budget Director Jon Decker said that more than 440 people have given their input. Those residents, spread across the city's five council districts, said that nearly 30% of the money should go to helping local small businesses, 26% to nonprofits, 23% to other community programs and the rest to other affected industries.
City and county staffers told their respective boards that they would be working in the next few weeks to find out what funds are available and how they could be spent.
Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said that even the rules for spending the money are in flux, and it could be July before federal officials clear up some details.
