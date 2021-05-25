Decisions, decisions: Guilford officials mull how to best spend millions in COVID-19 relief

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and City Council spent separate work sessions Tuesday afternoon finding out how little they know about ways they're going to spend the tens of millions of dollars that will soon flow into the community through the American Rescue Plan's COVID-19 relief funding.

After nearly two hours of presentations from experts at the state and national level, the commissioners discovered that determining how to allocate special relief money to such local needs as schools, housing and infrastructure could take months.

"This stuff is evolving. We don’t have good answers yet," said County Manager Michael Halford of the more than $104 million the county will receive through 2024. "It’s going to evolve over the summer.

"We’re not gonna know in a week or two weeks."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Almost every commissioner had an opinion and a suggestion, making clear just how complex the job of spending so much money will be.

Meanwhile, council members heard presentations from city budget officials about their opportunities and limitations in deciding how to spend more than $56 million coming to Greensboro.