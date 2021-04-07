Democrats post billboard in Kernersville touting relief, criticizing Burr and Tillis

KERNERSVILLE — The Democratic National Committee unveiled a billboard this week near N.C. 66 in Kernersville that touts the president's American Recovery Plan while criticizing the state's Republican senators who voted against it.

"HELP IS HERE," the billboard reads. On the left is a photo of the president with the text, "Thanks to President Biden." On the right are photos of U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both Republicans who voted against the president's relief package, with the text: "No thanks to Sen. Burr, Sen. Tillis."

National Democratic officials say they bought the billboards in 20 states to promote the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan's $1,400 relief checks, "$$$ to reopen schools" and "$$$ for vaccines."

At 60 mph on westbound U.S. 421/Salem Parkway, motorists have to glance left quickly to see the billboard.

Its timing is already raising the ire of a Tillis spokesman because this is the week that the senator is undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.