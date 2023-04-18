GREENSBORO — A battle fought 242 years ago came into play at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The issue at hand: a proposed rezoning for a parking lot that would serve a 60,000-square-foot medical office building.

It’s the land at 5912 and 5908 Ballinger Road — about five acres — that bridges the two topics.

Opponents of the rezoning claim the property could contain graves of soldiers who died in the Battle of New Garden in 1781. “We know that at least 24 people died in that area on the third skirmish in the Battle of New Garden, Algie Newlin’s book confirms that,” said Max Carter, referring to the 1977 book “The Battle of New Garden.”

And Marc Isaacson, attorney for the developer BRC Ballinger LLC, acknowledged the possibility of graves at the site.

And his client went so far as to hire New South Associates, an archaeology firm, to assess the site for potential graves, Isaacson said.

After conducting a pedestrian (walkover) survey, metal detection, soil probing and archival research, the company wrote: “There are unlikely to be any 18th-century British graves within the property.”

But this didn’t satisfy Carter, who said that the archaeological survey should have used radar technology.

“It was so effectively used by Deep River Friends to locate African Americans in their graveyard,” Carter said. “While it's not needed, I would posit that the developer may not want to use a technology that is more decisive in locating graves.”

But Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the claim has come up with past rezonings as far back as 1995.

“There have been a lot of buildings since these discussions and there have been no discoveries (of graves),” she said.

And Isaacson said the developer has New South Associates on standby, in case anything unusual turns up during construction of the medical office building and parking lot.

“Everyone on our team is aware that if they find anything, any soil that looks different, any grading differences, anything at all that comes up, they are a stop work immediately,” he said. “We have a team ready to come in and address the issue.”

Other opponents argued the rezoning would bring noise and traffic to their residential streets.

“It threatens the residential character of Ballinger Road,” Bill McNeal said. I’m urging that we stop the creep of nonresidential zoning at the intersection of … Fleming and New Garden roads.”

Jonathan Ballinger, who owns 100 acres in the area, noted there are at least 20 oak trees over 3 feet in diameter on the property.

“These trees are probably over 100 years old, and that can’t be replaced,” he said.

Their arguments, however, did not sway the council. It voted unanimously to approve the rezoning.