 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Donald Trump's planned appearance in Greensboro has been postponed, organizers say

  • 0
Election-2024-Trump

Donald Trump speaks to supporters gathered for a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on Saturday, July 9, 2022. 

 Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News

GREENSBORO — Former President Donald Trump's scheduled appearance Friday in Greensboro has been postponed, according to an email from the organizer.

"We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC," an email from the organization said. The email goes on to say that the tickets, which are nonrefundable, may be used at any American Freedom Tour event in America.

Ticket prices ranged from $9 for a spot in an overflow room to $3,995 or more for seating closer to the stage, though the venue not announced when tickets went on sale. Once the new date for Greensboro has been confirmed, ticketholders will be notified by email, American Freedom Tour said. 

It was unclear why the appearance, which was to include other high-profile conservatives, was postponed.

0 Comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Chile inflation: Rising food, fuel prices spark public anger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert