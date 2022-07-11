Donald Trump's planned appearance in Greensboro has been postponed, organizers say

GREENSBORO — Former President Donald Trump's scheduled appearance Friday in Greensboro has been postponed, according to an email from the organizer.

"We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC," an email from the organization said. The email goes on to say that the tickets, which are nonrefundable, may be used at any American Freedom Tour event in America.

Ticket prices ranged from $9 for a spot in an overflow room to $3,995 or more for seating closer to the stage, though the venue not announced when tickets went on sale. Once the new date for Greensboro has been confirmed, ticketholders will be notified by email, American Freedom Tour said.

It was unclear why the appearance, which was to include other high-profile conservatives, was postponed.