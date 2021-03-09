Dr. Seuss car-decorating contest draws backlash in Winston-Salem

The titles affected are “And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Dr. Seuss’ real name was Theodore Seuss Geisel. He was born in 1904 and died in 1991. His best-known book is perhaps “The Cat in the Hat,” which has also come in for some criticism. The Geisel trust said it would keep publishing the book for now.

On the Winston-Salem Facebook page, commenter Caroline Elizabeth Thompson wrote that an Internet search will show that the Cat in the Hat character “is based off blackface,” and that Geisel’s books include “insulting imagery and stereotypes of other races.”

But Joye Oliver said that Geisel “wrote many books that were not racist and they have helped many children to read.” Oliver said folks should give kudos to the Geisel heirs for pulling some of the titles, adding that it shows recognition of past wrongs.

David Grisgraber wrote on the city’s Facebook page that “Dr. Seuss has been around for decades and it was just fine for kids to read, until now.” Firing back at one poster, Grisgraber said that “if you think Cat in the Hat is churning out racists, you need help.”