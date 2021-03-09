Dr. Seuss car-decorating contest draws backlash in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem recreation officials say a car-decorating event planned for this weekend will still take place, but that it will no longer have a Dr. Seuss theme after a debate erupted on the city’s Facebook page about Seuss books that have been identified as racist.
The event will still take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Parkland Park on Brewer Road, but Winston-Salem officials said they were converting it into a “non Dr. Seuss event,” and promised more details to come. More than 100 people commented on the city’s Facebook page in reaction to the event, originally billed as the “Dr. Seuss Drive-In Car Decorating Contest.”
“If anyone wants lightning rods for their car to decorate for this event, let me know,” Facebook poster Noel Hunter wrote on the city’s Facebook entry for the event, in apparent reaction to the controversy that developed.
People on Facebook debated their views on Dr. Seuss and whether the city was wise to stage such an event.
Brad Smith on Facebook called it “bad timing.”
“Are you just trying to get Winston-Salem mentioned poorly on every late show next week?” he asked.
The controversy comes days after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that it was no longer publishing six Dr. Seuss titles because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” Criticism focused specifically on stereotyping of Asian and Black people.
The titles affected are “And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
Dr. Seuss’ real name was Theodore Seuss Geisel. He was born in 1904 and died in 1991. His best-known book is perhaps “The Cat in the Hat,” which has also come in for some criticism. The Geisel trust said it would keep publishing the book for now.
On the Winston-Salem Facebook page, commenter Caroline Elizabeth Thompson wrote that an Internet search will show that the Cat in the Hat character “is based off blackface,” and that Geisel’s books include “insulting imagery and stereotypes of other races.”
But Joye Oliver said that Geisel “wrote many books that were not racist and they have helped many children to read.” Oliver said folks should give kudos to the Geisel heirs for pulling some of the titles, adding that it shows recognition of past wrongs.
David Grisgraber wrote on the city’s Facebook page that “Dr. Seuss has been around for decades and it was just fine for kids to read, until now.” Firing back at one poster, Grisgraber said that “if you think Cat in the Hat is churning out racists, you need help.”
According to the city’s Facebook page, the Saturday event involves decorating one’s vehicle to give it a Seuss-inspired theme, with games, book giveaways and a story time also on tap.
“None of the books that they (Seuss Enterprises) decided to ban or not use anymore were a part of that,” said William Royston, director of the city’s Recreation and Parks department. “This is something we have done in the past. There is nothing throughout our entire recreation department that promotes anything remotely shown in those books.”
