Durham scientist, who grew up in Greensboro, joins U.S. Senate field in North Carolina

DURHAM — A scientist and university administrator announced Wednesday that he'll run for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat being vacated at the end of 2022 by Republican incumbent Richard Burr of Winston-Salem.

Richard Watkins Jr. of Durham said he's entering the Senate race in part to ensure “science is represented at the highest levels of our government,” particularly with challenges like climate change and COVID-19. “If we are to tackle the great challenges of tomorrow, then science must lead today," he added.

Watkins joins at least two other Democrats who've announced their candidacies — current state Sen. Jeff Jackson and former state Sen. Erica Smith. Smith finished second in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary to Cal Cunningham. Watkins ran a distant third to U.S. Rep. David Price in a three-candidate Democratic primary in 2018 for Price's 4th District seat.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro announced in December that he’ll run for the Republican nomination to succeed Burr, who announced years ago he wouldn't seek reelection in November 2022. Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, is considering a bid. She is currently a New York resident but grew up in Wilmington and went to N.C. State University.