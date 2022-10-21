Early voting gets off to strong start in Guilford County

GREENSBORO — More than 6,200 people voted on the first day of early voting in Guilford County, data shows.

The first day of early voting saw 6,238 people cast a ballot. By comparison, 6,101 people voted on the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterm election.

A total of 100,816 people cast an early ballot in 2018. That year there were fewer sites (nine compared to 15 this year) and only one day of weekend voting.

The totals for the second day of early voting weren’t available as of 7:30 p.m. Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, 186,881 early voting and absentee ballots have been cast statewide, according to data posted by the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Along with local and state races, this year’s midterm election features a hotly contested U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina that is expected to bring out voters. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, a Republican from Advance, and Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former N.C. Supreme Court chief justice, are the top contenders. Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh are also on the ballot.

Beasley has been the top fundraiser among all of the candidates that sought to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr of Winston-Salem since she entered the race 18 months ago.

Beasley’s campaign also outspent Budd during the quarter by a 4-1 margin.

Budd’s monetary deficit has largely been closed by national Republican groups and other super PAC allies that are spending large sums on money opposing Beasley.

Early voting began Thursday and runs through Nov. 5.