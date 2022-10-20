Early voting has started in NC. Here's where to vote in Guilford County.

‌In-person, early voting has started. Here’s what you need to know:

Can I still vote by mail?‌

Yes. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 14.

When is early voting?‌

In-person early voting in North Carolina runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5.

Can I still register to vote?‌

Yes, but only if you register and vote at an early voting site.

Can I show off my ballot on social media?‌

No. It is illegal in North Carolina to photograph a voted ballot.

Do I need photo ID to vote?‌

No. But you need to provide proof of residence to register to vote at an early voting site.

Source: N.C. State Board of Elections

Early voting sites

In Guilford County, there will be 15 days of early voting at 15 sites Oct. 20-Nov. 5. Polls will be open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Weekend voting is 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., except for the last day — Saturday, Nov. 5 — when voting is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

1. Old Courthouse (Coleman Conf Room) formerly Blue Room, 301 W. Market St, Room 108, Greensboro

2. Ag Center (Barn), 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro

3. Barber Park (Simkins Pavilion), 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro

4. Brown Recreation Center, 302 E Vandalia Road, Greensboro

5. Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro

6. Charlotte Hawkins Brown (Kimball Hall), 6136 Burlington Road, Gibsonville

7. Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro

8. Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point

9. Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Greensboro

10. Leonard Recreation Center, Use Chimney Rock Rd to Access, 6324 Ballinger Road,

Greensboro

11. Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro

12. Oak Ridge Town Hall, 8315 Linville Road, Oak Ridge

13. Pleasant Garden Town Hall, 4920 Alliance Church Road, Pleasant Garden

14. Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, formerly Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite No. 1230, High Point

15. Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point