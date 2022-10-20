Early voting has started in North Carolina. Here's where to vote in Guilford County.

‌GREENSBORO — Guilford County voters are showing up at the polls to cast an early vote for the Nov. 8 election.

The number of people who cast a ballot for the first day of early voting Thursday wasn’t available as of 8:30 p.m., but earlier in the afternoon, the elections director said the county was on track to meet or exceed the 2018 midterm election’s first day total.

The two years aren't an exact comparison, however, because the number of sites and early voting days differ, according to Charlie Collicutt, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections.

North Carolina once again could decide the direction of Congress with one of the U.S. Senate seats considered at risk of flipping. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, a Republican from Advance, faces former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a Winston-Salem Republican who isn't seeking reelection. The Green Party’s Matthew Hoh and Libertarian Shannon W. Bray are also on the ballot.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a Greensboro Democrat, faces Republican Christian Castelli and Libertarian Thomas Watercott to keep her seat.

In local races of interest, longtime Commissioner Kay Cashion is being challenged by former Commissioner Jerry Branson for the at-large seat. The school board will be getting a new at-large member with two newcomers — Demetria Carter and Alan Sherouse — vying to take the seat after longtime board member Winston McGregor did not seek reelection.

And Guilford County voters could see a close race between incumbent Sheriff Danny Rogers and challenger Phil Byrd.

People registered to vote or who want to register can cast ballots at early voting sites in their home counties during the 17-day period.

Already over 43,000 traditional absentee ballots have been cast — that's over three times the total at the same point during the 2018 midterm elections, The Associated Press reported. It's a small fraction of the number of mail-in ballots cast at this point in 2020.

Overall, roughly 3.7 million people cast ballots in the 2018 general election — a turnout of 53%.

Here’s what you need to know about early voting:

Can I still vote by mail?

Yes. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 14.

When is early voting?

In-person early voting in North Carolina runs from Thursday to Nov. 5.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, but only if you register and vote at an early voting site.

Can I show off my ballot on social media?

No. It is illegal in North Carolina to photograph a voted ballot.

Do I need photo ID to vote?

No. But you need to provide proof of residence to register to vote at an early voting site.

Source: State Board of Elections

Early voting sites

In Guilford County, there will be 15 days of early voting at 15 sites Oct. 20-Nov. 5. Polls will be open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Weekend voting is 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., except for the last day — Saturday, Nov. 5 — when voting is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

1. Old Courthouse (Coleman Conf Room) formerly Blue Room, 301 W. Market St, Room 108, Greensboro

2. Ag Center (Barn), 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro

3. Barber Park (Simkins Pavilion), 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro

4. Brown Recreation Center, 302 E Vandalia Road, Greensboro

5. Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro

6. Charlotte Hawkins Brown (Kimball Hall), 6136 Burlington Road, Gibsonville

7. Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro

8. Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point

9. Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Greensboro

10. Leonard Recreation Center, Use Chimney Rock Rd to Access, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro

11. Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro

12. Oak Ridge Town Hall, 8315 Linville Road, Oak Ridge

13. Pleasant Garden Town Hall, 4920 Alliance Church Road, Pleasant Garden

14. Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, formerly Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite No. 1230, High Point

15. Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point