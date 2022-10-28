Early voting is well underway. Here's where to vote in Guilford County.

GREENSBORO — Early voting runs through Nov. 5 and this weekend offers the only Sunday to cast an early vote.

Here’s what you need to know about early voting:

Can I still vote by mail?

Yes. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 14.

When is early voting?

In-person early voting in North Carolina started Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5.

Will I have to wait long?

On Friday morning, the average wait time at Guilford County's 15 sites was 15 minutes. Get updated wait times at earlyvoting.guilfordcountync.gov/default.aspx.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, but only if you register and vote at an early voting site.

Can I show off my ballot on social media?

No. It is illegal in North Carolina to photograph a voted ballot.

Do I need photo ID to vote?

No. But you need to provide proof of residence to register to vote at an early voting site.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

Voters must go to their assigned precinct. On Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Source: State and Guilford County elections boards